Turtle Islands Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo courtesy of ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 19 April) — Five hundred turtle hatchlings were released Wednesday in Baguan Island, Turtle Islands by Philippine Navy personnel, environment and local officials, and community members, along with a coastal cleanup drive in the area.

Baguan Island is known as a major nesting site for marine turtles, particularly the endangered green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas). It is part of the Turtle Islands Wildlife Sanctuary (TIWS), a protected area designated as a critical marine turtle habitat.

“This activity is part of our broader commitment not only to national security but also to environmental security. Protecting our marine ecosystems is integral to the mission of the Philippine Navy,” said Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila Jr., Commander of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao and Joint Task Force Poseidon.

The Navy undertook the initiative in partnership with the local government unit of Turtle Islands, of the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (MENRE-BARMM) and the community.

“We are proud to be part of this effort. The protection of our natural heritage is a shared responsibility, and we extend our gratitude to the Philippine Navy and MENRE-BARMM for their unwavering support in conserving the rich biodiversity of Turtle Islands,” Mayor Hji Mohammad Faizal H. Jamalul said.

Last year, TIWS was named as the 60th ASEAN Heritage Park.

“Turtle Islands was identified as Extremely High for biodiversity conservation and was declared a Turtle Island Heritage Protected Area through a Memorandum of Agreement between the Philippines and Malaysia in 1996. TIWS is also a member of the Indian Ocean and South-East Asia Marine Sea Turtle Site Network.

“This marine sanctuary is a premier ecotourism destination where visitors can engage in ecotourism activities like turtle watching, scuba diving, snorkeling, birdwatching, and nature walks through pristine coastal forests and mangroves,” according to the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)