CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 16 April) — A towering 50-foot statue of Jesus Christ overlooking the blue sea water of Macajalar Bay at the Divine Mercy Hills in El Salvador City has become the No. 1 pilgrimage spot during the Holy Week in Misamis Oriental.

The Divine Mercy Shrine in El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Decius Esmedalla, assistant regional director of the Department of Tourism in Northern Mindanao (DOT-10), said thousands of devotees flock to the Divine Mercy Shrine every Holy Week to pray and seek solemnity in the nine-hectare complex surrounding the towering religious figure.

“It is our number one pilgrimage spot during the Holy Week and we expect devotees from all over Mindanao to come and pray,” Esmedalla said.

Constructed in 2008, the Divine Mercy Shrine was built through donations from devotees and until the present, caretakers charge no entrance fee and only token of donations are accepted to enter and pray at the shrine.

Devotees can reach the Divine Mercy Shrine by bus or jeepney. Reaching the highway near the shrine, devotees can then ride a motorcycle going up.

The shrine is only a 30-minute ride by taxi or Grab from the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental.

Esmedalla said aside from the Divine Mercy Shrine, there are also other pilgrimage sites where devotees can go during the Holy Week.

In Cagayan de Oro, Esmedalla said there are two popular Holy Week destinations, namely, the Malasag Hills in Barangay Cugman and the Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Barangay Tablon.

Esmedalla said the three-kilometer climb to the Malasag Hills is less demanding for devotees who follow the Stations of the Cross on a steep path until they reach the Chapel of the Birhen sa Medalya Milagrosa (Virgin of the Miraculous Medal).

To reach the starting point of the Malasag Hills, which is only a few minutes from the city, devotees can ride jeepneys from Cagayan de Oro población. Fare is usually less than ₱50.

Esmedalla said the pilgrimage at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine is a bit challenging, where devotees have to cross the winding Umalag River nine times to reach the statue of the Holy Virgin and chapel. There are barangay tanods and volunteers to help the devotees in crossing the knee-deep Umalag River.

Esmedalla said devotees can also venture out to Jasaan—a town located 32 kilometers away or an hour ride from Cagayan de Oro—and hear Mass or pray at the Immaculate Conception Parish Church.

The parish church of Jasaan was constructed in 1887 and in Baroque style architecture by the Jesuit priest Father Juan Herras. The National Museum declared the Immaculate Conception Parish Church as a National Cultural Treasure on July 31, 2001.

If devotees are lucky, they can catch a glimpse at the museum beside the church where it houses century-old Candelaria and religious art.

To go to Jasaan town, devotees can go to Agora Integrated Bus Terminal in Barangay Lapasan and catch a bus, van or jeepney to the town. Bus tickets cost around P180.

Esmedalla said the final stop for the pilgrimage tour in Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental is the Miraculous Healing Water Pool in the municipality of Binuangan.

The shrine is located by the beach and devotees attest to its healing waters.

To reach Binuangan, devotees can also go to Agora Integrated Bus Terminal. The fare is a bit higher though as the town is a little farther. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)