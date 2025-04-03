DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 April) – Three Mindanawons are among 16 senatorial candidates who have a “statistical chance of winning” if the May 2025 polls were held during the survey period on March 23 to 29.



According to Pulse Asia, reelectionist Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go (PDP-Laban) is number one with a voter preference of 61.9%, reelectionist Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa (48.7%), also of PDP-Laban, is statistically tied with ACT-CIS Representative Erwin Tulfo (51.1%) of the Marcos administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas, at the 2nd and 3rd ranks while former Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao (32%) of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and Alyansa, is within the 8th to 16th.

Sixty-four senatorial candidates are vying for 12 seats in this mid-term polls.

In the January 2025 Pulse Asia survey, Tulfo topped with 60.8% while Go occupied the 2nd to 3rd place with 50.4%.

Voting preference for Tulfo dropped by 11.7 percentage points between January and March – 6.2 between January and February and 5.5 between February and March while Go gained an additional 11.5 between January and March – 7.7 between January and February and 3.8 between February and March.

In the January survey, voting preference for Tulfo was at 60.8%. It went down to 56.6 in February and down to 51.1 in March. Voting preference for Go in January was 50.4%, 58.1 in February and 61.9 in March.



Go statistically tied with Tulfo for the 1-2 rank in February, dislodging him as number 1 by March.



The latest survey was conducted on March 23 to 29, a week after former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested and brought to The Hague in the Netherlands where he is facing charges of crimes against humanity in relation to his “war on drugs.” It also fell within the week of Duterte’s 80th birthday (March 28).



Duterte is endorsing Go, Dela Rosa and other PDP-Laban candidates.

In the January 18-25 Pulse Asia survey, voting preference for dela Rosa was 41.2%, placing him at 7th to 14th with Abby Binay (41.1%) and Pacquiao (40.6%).

In the February 20-26 survey, voting preference for dela Rosa rose by 3.1 percentage points from January; and 4.4 from February to March.

Pacquiao lost 8.6 between January and March but remained within the circle of probable winners.

The Pulse Asia’s January, February and March survey results:

The nationwide survey covered 2,400 randomly selected Filipino adults (18 years old and above). With a 95% confidence level, the margin of error at the national level is ±2%. For the sub-national areas, the margins of error are: National Capital Region (NCR): ± 5.7%; Balance of Luzon: ±3%; Visayas: ± 4.6% and Mindanao: ± 4.1%.(MindaNews)