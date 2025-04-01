The car damaged by the explosion. Contributed photo

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 19 April) – A loud explosion jolted residents of Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur past 8:00 p.m. on Friday, three days after the town was declared under the control of the Commission on Elections due to a series of election-related violence.

The initial investigation showed that motorcycle-riding men exploded three grenades near the municipal hall, wounding Jimmy Mamasalanang Mibpande, 31, a resident of Barangay Tumbao, Mangudadatu, Maguindanao del Sur, according to Lt. Col. Jopy Ventura, spokesperson of Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

One of the grenades landed inside the municipal compound, damaging a black Toyota Avanza with plate number NBY 2009.

The attackers fled toward an unknown direction.

King Jhazzer Mangudadatu, a former board member and resident of Buluan town, said in his Facebook live Saturday morning that the possible target was the business establishment of his cousin, Bai Ayesha Dilangalen-Mukaram, who is also a the chair of Barangay Poblacion.

Mukaram’s laundry shop and water refilling station, which are fronting the Buluan town hall, were hit by shrapnel as shown in the live video.

Mangudadatu said they have submitted to the authorities the copies of the CCTV. He said one of the attackers was wearing a white shirt.

“They could have targeted the Bai Ayesha’s compound but due to rush and haste to escape soon, they miscalculated the throwing of grenades and it landed elsewhere,” he said.

He said that in the past days, her cousin had a heated argument on social media with individuals believed to be from rival political clans about Hadiyah or food packages to residents.

The Buluan municipal police station recovered some evidence from the crime scene and has asked assistance from the Provincial Explosive Canine Unit for further investigation.

Buluan was declared under Comelec control last April 15 due to a series of violent incidents linked to politics. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)