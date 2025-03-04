A portion of the alternative road network that connects Barangay Sta. Irene, Prosperidad in Agusan del Sur and San Miguel town in Surigao del Sur. Once completed, it will reduce travel time between the cities of Tandag and Butuan. Photo from DPWH website

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 04 March) – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has announced that the P7.09-billion Sta. Irene – San Miguel Road Project, a vital alternative passageway linking Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur and San Miguel, Surigao del Sur, is now in its final stretch of construction.

Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, citing a report from DPWH-Caraga OIC director Alex B. Ramos, said in a press release that the 36.90-kilometer (km) road project is now “substantially completed,” with 30.10 km opened and 7.47 km fully paved.

This puts the rate of completion at almost 82 percent.

The latest milestone was reached in January 2025, when a 2.88-km gravel road in Barangay Sta. Irene, equipped with slope protection, was completed at a cost of ₱173.70 million, Ramos said.

However, there is still a need to open 6.8 km of new road while 6.8 km await concrete paving, alongside additional safety measures such as concrete-lined canals and slope protection, he added.

“This is more than just a road – it’s an economic catalyst,” Ramos said. “This project reaffirms the administration’s relentless commitment to interconnectivity and progress, breaking down barriers between provinces and fueling regional growth.”

Ramos said the Sta. Irene-San Miguel alternate route will provide a faster, more cost-effective passage, unlocking new economic opportunities and enhancing mobility for thousands of motorists.

Connie Calo, DPWH-Caraga information officer, said that the road project promises “to revolutionize travel in the region.”

Once fully completed, she added, it will slash travel time between Tandag City and Butuan City, the heart of Caraga, from three hours and 49 minutes to two hours and 38 minutes, reducing travel time by an hour. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)