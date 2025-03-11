Vice President Sara Duterte during a press conference on Wednesday (11 December 2024). Screen grab from the OVP’s livestream on Facebook

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 march) – Vice President Sara Z. Duterte arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Metro Manila at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, hours after her father, former President Rodrigo was arrested based on a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Vice President Duterte did not issue any statement regarding his father’s arrest after arriving via Philippine Airlines flight PR 319 from Hong Kong, where the former president also came.

In a statement, the Office of the Vice President said the vice president was in Hong Kong for a “personal trip.”

But in videos widely shared online, Vice President Duterte was seen present during a rally organized by former President Duterte’s supporters in Hong Kong.

Former President Duterte landed at 9:21 a.m. on Tuesday aboard Cathay Pacific flight CX907. He was accompanied by common-law partner Honeylet Avancena and their daughter Veronica “Kitty” Duterte.

Veronica’s live Instagram videos provided the early glimpses of Duterte’s arrest.

In a video taken inside the Villamor Air Base, Duterte was seen being read his constitutional rights by Police Major General Nicolas Torre lll, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of the Philippine National Police.

Avancena appealed for kindness and repeatedly said “80 years old,” citing Duterte’s age.

He is turning 80 years old on March 28. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)