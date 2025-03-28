DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/28 March) – Vendors of flags, printed t-shirts and other items made use of Rodrigo Duterte’s birthday Friday to sell more of their stuff, but said they are doing it in support of the former President who is now detained in The Hague to face charges of crime against humanity of murder before the International Criminal Court.

Vendors sell Duterte shirts and caps for P400 each on Roxas Avenue in Davao City on Friday (28 March 2025), the former president’s 80th birth anniversary. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

Supporters of Duterte, who is running for mayor, had scheduled a celebration of his birthday starting at 1 p.m. Friday.

Most vendors put up stalls while others were selling on foot. Flags were sold at P40 to P100 each, white candles at P3 to P10, and t-shirts at P150 to P400, depending on the color, fabric, and size.

“We sell as our way of support for Tatay Digong,” Jel Majadas, a vendor with a stall near the stage, told MindaNews, Friday morning.

Majadas, who hails from Barangay Calinan, a barangay about an hour away from the city proper, said she already sold hundreds of shirts. She expected more sales with the anticipated arrival of more people.

She said she will join the expression of support for Duterte online, calling him “a great leader, a disciplinarian, and a man of action.”

“All Dabawenyos are calling for him to return to Davao City, we are longing for him,” Majadas said in Cebuano.

Marvin John Salicon said more and more people were buying his candles and flags, which means more and more Duterte supporters were coming to support Duterte’s “kamay na bakal (ironfist) legacy.”

“They bought because they are supporting Digong (Duterte’s monicker). The people have but one call – bring back Digong!” he said.

As early as 12 midnight, a group of supporters sang “Happy Birthday” for Duterte near his residence at Dona Luisa, Matina Aplaya here, then sang a set of songs about homecoming. Duterte’s neighbors offered them food.

Facebook user Sweet’Edge Elegin-Babor showed a video of a small group of musicians that they organized for Duterte’s birthday.

The gathering in Davao City is one of many that Duterte’s supporters planned to hold across the country.

The event fell on the first day of the official campaign period for local positions in the May 12 elections.

In an interview with reporters Monday, Davao City Police Office spokesperson Hazel Tuazon said they are expecting 100,000 supporters to gather on C.M. Recto Avenue, Roxas Avenue, and a small portion of J.P. Laurel Avenue.

The stage for the event was put up at the junction of C.M. Recto Avenue and Roxas Avenue. Some roads were scheduled to be closed starting 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Friday.

Mikhal Evasco, deputy secretary of the Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod party, requested the road closures for the event, which they dubbed “Rody at 80: Global Celebration of His Life and Legacy.”

“This is more than an event — it’s a cause. Let’s stand together and make our call even stronger: Bring PRRD Back Home! Wear GREEN to show your support!” HTL said on Facebook on March 25.

In 2023, the Davao City Council declared March 28 as “Rodrigo Duterte Day” to recognize his “impact on the city and the nation.” (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)