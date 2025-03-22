The City Social Welfare and Development Office inaugurates the Davao City Special Needs Intervention Center for Children (DCSNICC) facility on Friday afternoon, 21 March 2025, at the ALS Compound beside the Davao City People’s Park. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 March) – The city government here inaugurated Friday afternoon the P70-million Davao City Special Needs Intervention Center for Children (DCSNICC), a facility that provides free services for children with special needs, especially those from indigent families.

The approximately 1,000-square meter facility, established by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), aims to provide assessment and diagnosis, therapy services, special education program, and other related social services, all free of charge, for children aged six years and below.

The City Government of Davao said the center is the “first of its kind in Mindanao.” It is located within the ALS Compound beside the Davao City People’s Park.

The center was institutionalized through City Ordinance No. 0230-20, approved on February 20, 2020, to provide “accessible developmental assessments and interventions” for indigent Dabawenyo children. Former city councilor Antoinette “Petite” Principe authored the resolution.

Principe, who attended the event, said the center will have a “soft operation,” as they have yet to receive more needed equipment, such as for hearing loss and physical therapy.

She added that clients who want to apply for the office’s free services must comply with the requirements first, which include certificate of residency, certificate of indigency, and photocopies of birth certificate and the child’s immunization card.

CSWDO head Julie Dayaday said that the DCSNICC will primarily serve indigent families in the city with children who have been diagnosed with developmental challenges, including intellectual disabilities, autism spectrum disorder, speech and language impairments, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), specific learning disorders, physical disabilities, visual impairments, hearing loss, sensory delays, and cognitive delays, among others.

She said that they will start accepting clients on Monday, March 24. Clients could also avail the free services if they have referrals from the barangay health centers.

“We will prioritize our indigent children,” Dayaday said in Binisaya.

Dayaday noted the center will house developmental pediatricians, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech therapists, special education teachers, audiologists, social workers, and teachers.

“We will not turn down anyone as long as they meet our criteria … If their needs can be addressed by our facility, then we will accommodate them,” she added.

The construction of the facility faced several setbacks due to the COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. From its target date of completion by 2022, it was moved to January 2023, until it finally opened to the public last Friday. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)