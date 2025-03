Dabawenyos commemorate Davao City’s 88th Charter Day on Sunday (16 March 2025) with a “Solidary Walk” during the annual Parada Dabawenyo. Thousands showed up in the streets to call on the International Criminal Court in The Hague to bring former President Rodrigo Duterte back home.

MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

