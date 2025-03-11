The rescued peregrine falcon. Photo courtesy of DENR-12 / CENRO Kalamansig

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 11 March) – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Region 12 called for the enhanced conservation of peregrine falcons (𝘍𝘢𝘭𝘤𝘰 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘴), which have been thriving in the mountains of Sultan Kudarat province and its neighboring areas.

Environment workers rescued and released to the wilds in the coastal town of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat last week a peregrine falcon, which is considered as the “fastest animal on Earth.”

A report from the Community Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO) – Kalamansig said the bird was rescued along the national highway in Lebak town on March 6 after it fell from an electric post.

It was turned over to the DENR-CENRO by the Lebak Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office.

“The 0.41-kilogram falcon, with a 72-centimeter wingspan and a 37-centimeter body length, was in excellent condition and was released into the wild after a thorough assessment by the CENRO Kalamansig Conservation and Development Section and the Lebak Municipal Veterinary Office,” it said.

Lawyer Felix Alicer, DENR-12 regional director, reminded the public that all wildlife species in the country are safeguarded under Republic Act (RA) 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

“The public is strongly advised against keeping wildlife species as pets without the necessary permits, as it contravenes the law,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Despite being classified as under “least concern” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature or IUCN Red List, the species’ protection remains essential for maintaining ecological balance, the official said.

Alicer said it is essential to allow the peregrine falcon and other wildlife species to thrive in their natural habitats.

“In the event of rescuing a wild animal, individuals are urged to promptly surrender it to the nearest DENR office for appropriate care and rehabilitation,” he said.

DENR-12 said RA 9147 provides for “severe penalties. Violations, such as hunting or trading wildlife, may result in imprisonment of up to one year and fines of up to P1 million.

The IUCN said the peregrine falcon, which is famous for its remarkable diving speed that can reportedly surpass 300 kilometers per hour, is under the “least concern” due to its wide distribution and stable populations globally but cited that “some populations face specific threats.”(Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)