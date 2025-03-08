MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 08 March) – A Leatherback Sea Turtle (Dermochelys coriacea) rescued on March 1 in Tawi-Tawi died from injuries before its scheduled release on March 5, the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy of the Bangsamoro Region said Thursday.

The turtle, the first to be officially recorded in South Ubian, Tawi-Tawi, according to MENRE, belonged to a critically endangered species.

Nannan Isdawali, a local fisherman, found the turtle entangled in his net, freed it and contacted MENRE’s Provincial ENRE office for assistance.



Personnel from MENRE-PENREO Tawi-Tawi and Turtle Islands Wildlife Sanctuary assessed the condition of the amphibian before turning it over to authorities on March 3.



“Despite the swift response and immediate care provided, the sea turtle succumbed to its injuries before its scheduled release on March 5, 2025. Observations revealed scratches and injuries on its neck, head, and frontal flipper, as well as abrasions on its carapace,” MENRE said in a Facebook update on March 6.



The agency said “this unfortunate incident highlights the critical threats faced by Leatherback Sea Turtles, the world’s largest marine reptile, such as habitat destruction, illegal fishing, and accidental capture in fishing gear.”



“This rescue operation highlights the crucial role of local communities, law enforcement, and environmental authorities in the conservation of endangered marine species,” it added. (MindaNews)