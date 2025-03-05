GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 5 March) — Hospitals and rural health units in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) have activated fast lanes for suspected dengue cases amid the reported resurgence of the deadly mosquito-borne disease in parts of the region.

Fogging possible breeding sites of dengue-carrying mosquitoes. MindaNews file photo

Dr. Aristides Tan, regional director of the Department of Health (DOH)-12, directed the establishment of the dengue fast lanes “in each hospital” to facilitate immediate and proper interventions for symptomatic patients.

Arjohn Gangoso, DOH-12 regional health education and promotion officer, said the move is in coordination with the provincial, city and municipal health offices in the region’s four provinces and four cities.

“Patients with suspected dengue symptoms, especially those coming from hotspot areas or barangays, will receive immediate assessment and treatment through the fast lanes,” he said in the agency’s radio program “Talakayan para sa ating Kalusugan” on Tuesday.

From Jan. 1 to Feb. 15, DOH-12’s epidemiology and surveillance unit recorded 1,531 dengue cases, with four deaths. It said the figure is 35 percent lower than the 2,356 cases reported in the same period last year.

But it noted the clustering of cases in 98 barangays, with Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces listed as areas of concern and under close monitoring.

DOH noted that there is a clustering of dengue cases when an area or barangay logs three or more cases in two to four consecutive weeks.

In this city, reported as among the “hyper endemic” areas for dengue, clustering of cases was recorded in Barangays Fatima, Labangal, Apopong, Calumpang, Mabuhay, Bula, Tambler, Lagao, Buayan, San Jose, City Heights, Katangawan and San Isidro.

Royfrextopher Boholst, vector-borne diseases program manager, urged residents to immediately seek consultation and assessment at the nearest health centers or related facilities if they exhibit suspected symptoms of dengue.

He said NS1 dengue test kits are available at the dengue fast lanes, health centers and rural health units.

Boholst reiterated the need for community action to combat the spread of dengue-carrying mosquitoes and prevent the surge of infections.

He cited the practice of the 4S strategy, which stands for search and destroy mosquito breeding places; self-protection measures like wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirt and use of mosquito repellant; seek early consultation; and, support spraying or fogging.

“[The 4S strategy] is still the most effective way to fight dengue. We’re urging everyone to do their part in ensuring that our communities are safe and free from dengue,” he added. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)