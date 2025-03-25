General Santos City. Map courtesy of Google

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 25 March) – A policewoman allegedly shot her live-in partner, a policeman, in General Santos City around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The incident happened at the couple’s rented house in Lansang Village, Barangay Sinawal.

Major Miguel Angelo Quidilla, Makar Police Station chief, the couple had a heated argument before the suspect shot her partner once.

The victim was brought to the nearest hospital and the suspect is now under police custody.

Both were assigned to the PNP Drug Enforcement Group.

Quidilla said their initial investigation showed that the 50-year old victim was always jealous of his 29-year old partner. (Richelyn Gubalani/MindaNews)