Supporters of Former President Rodrigo Duterte gather at the Rizal Park in Davao City on Tuesday (11 Mar 2025) to protest the arrest of the former Davao City mayor based on an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in relation to his controversial “war on drugs.” MindaNews photos by MANMAN DEJETO

