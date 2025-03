ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 13 March) — Some 2,000 Zamboangueños stage a rally supporting former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte Wednesday evening (12 March 2025) at the Abong-abong Park in Pasonanca, Zamboanga City. Hastily organized, the rallyists called on the International Criminal Court to bring him back home safe.

MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ

