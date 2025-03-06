GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 6 March) — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Region 12 has launched a deeper investigation into the seized parcel from Manila containing ₱360,000 worth of suspected marijuana.

A PDEA-12 agent in Polomolok, South Cotabato guides a dog search for illegal drugs. PDEA-12 photo

Benjamin Recites III, PDEA-12 regional director, said that joint government operatives seized the parcel around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from a warehouse in Barangay Glamang, Polomolok town in South Cotabato.

He said that upon inspection, the parcel contained six bricks of suspected marijuana leaves weighing around three kilos.

Recites said they launched the “interdiction operation” based on an intelligence report regarding a parcel from Quiapo, Metro Manila that contains bricks of suspected marijuana leaves.

He said the parcel was addressed to a certain “Alias Jayar” from this city.

“Investigation is still ongoing on the true identities of the sender and recipient of the parcel,” Recites said in a statement.

PDEA-12 did not identify the courier company pending the ongoing investigation.

Recites said the operation was conducted by joint operatives of PDEA Sarangani Provincial Office, PDEA Regional Special Enforcement Team, PDEA South Cotabato Provincial Office, PDEA Seaport and Airport Interdiction units, Philippine Coast Guard Intelligence Group Southern Mindanao, and Polomolok Municipal Police Station, with the help of “narcotic detection dogs.”

In December, joint operatives led by PDEA-12 also seized a parcel containing seven kilograms of dried marijuana leaves worth P840,000 from a delivery hub in Barangay Apopong, this city. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)