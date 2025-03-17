GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 17 March) – Construction works have commenced for the P140 million “state-of-the-art” Regional Training and Innovation Center (RTIC) here of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The project, which broke ground early this month at the General Santos National Schools of Arts and Trades (GSNSAT) campus in Barangay Lagao, is the first of the 17 RTICs that will be built by TESDA throughout the country.

Gilbert Castro, project manager of the Support to Innovations in the Philippine TVET System (SIPTVETS), said in a statement the project is part of the agency’s efforts to upgrade and modernize selected technology institutions into industry-responsive innovation centers.

SIPTVETS, funded by a US$100 million loan from the Asian Development Bank, focuses on modernizing and reforming the Philippine Technical and Vocational Education and Training system.

Castro said the project aims to enhance the training of skilled workers and expand engagements in entrepreneurship and innovations.

He said it also seeks to strengthen strategic partnerships with industries, enhance the implementation of knowledge transfer and capacity building initiatives, increase engagements in community development, and contribute to migration reduction.

“The leveled-up skills, expertise and overall contribution is expected to play a significant role in driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities and fostering sustain(able) development (within the region),” he said.

Castro said the RTIC here, which is due for completion next year, will feature a demonstration area, multidisciplinary fabrication workshop, co -working space/events space and incubation rooms “where research outputs will be turned into business incubation areas.”

Secretary Jose Francisco Benitez, TESDA director general, said the innovation center will facilitate the rollout of new and modern training programs, among them smart warehousing and logistics, supply chain management, big data analytics and cloud computing.

It aims to address the technology and manpower needs of major industries in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) and the neighboring regions.

The region hosts various agriculture and fishery-based companies, including six tuna canneries in this city.

“It will become one of the pinnacles of vocational education and training in the country and it is

meant to be the apex of training and vocational education in the region,” Benitez said.

Princess Ma-aya, GSNSAT administrator, said the development of the RTIC here is a symbol of collective commitment to empowering the future generations with the right training and skills.

“We look forward to its transformative impact on our educational system, workforce and communities,” she said. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)