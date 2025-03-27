DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 March) — There are no holders of fake ID cards for persons with disability (PWD) in the city, an official from the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) claimed.

Persons with disabilities on wheelchairs. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Lawyer Redendo Martinez, PDAO division head, said they have yet to receive reports of fake and scrupulous fake PWD cards being issued in the city.

If there are people using fake PWD IDs to avail of privileges, he said these might be possibly produced and issued outside the city or maybe purchased through online stores.

Earlier, Benjie Lizada, president of the Restaurant Owners Association of Davao City Inc., said they have noticed a spike in the number of able-bodied customers using questionable PWD IDs.

Lizada then said that they have no way to verify if the IDs are genuine, adding that some fake ones are apparently being sold.

Addressing this concern, Martinez said: “It is the restaurant’s prerogative to prove that the presented PWD ID is fake. Nevertheless, we are continuously coordinating with our business sector and help them identify fake IDs over real ones.”

Martinez added that the city will soon issue the Davao City Citizen ID (DCitizen ID), an ID card which will be used to provide easy access to services from private and public institutions, which will help verify and identify PWDs, especially those availing discounts in restaurants and movie houses.

The city council approved on third and final reading Tuesday the ordinance pushing for the DCitizen ID.

“In fact, we are happy that the ordinance on the DCitizen ID was already approved because with that, we can add security features to our PWD IDs, considering that there are fake PWD IDs in other areas,” Martinez said.

When asked how many PWDs in Davao City have IDs issued by PDAO, he replied via email that he can only show records starting January 2022 until March 5, 2025, wherein 30,864 PWDs were issued IDs.

The three highest disabilities: those with physical or orthopedic disabilities, 10,415; intellectual disabilities, 4,715; and those who have cancer, with 3,477.

Martinez said that to avail of a PWD ID, one must have a barangay certificate, certificate from a personnel of the City Social Welfare and Development Office affirming that the person has disability, two 1×1 ID photos, and a filled out form.

For non-apparent PWDs, or those with disabilities that cannot be seen, an additional medical certificate is required. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)