5 inmates bolt Basilan jail

Five inmates bolted from the provincial jail in Basilan province after two visitors overpowered the guard on duty.

The report said the inmates escaped from the Basilan provincial jail at Sumagdang village in Isabela City on Sunday afternoon, March 30.

Jailguard Baser Halilula said two visitors pointed a gun at him and forced him to open the detention cell of the inmates.

P15-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao Norte

Police operatives seized P15.2 million worth of alleged smuggled cigarettes from an abandoned house in Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte last Thursday, March 27.

Colonel Roy Magsalay, Lanao del Norte provincial director, said that police operatives seized 190 cartoons of New Aris and 191 cartoons of King Perfect cigarettes from the empty house in Piraka Village.

The contraband cigarettes are now stored at the Sultan Naga police station.

Bangsamoro police hunt suspects in ambush of election officer

Police have launched a manhunt against four suspects in the ambush-slay of election officer Bai Maceda Abo and her husband, Datu Jojo Abo, in Maguindanao del Norte last week.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz , Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police regional director, said the motive of the killing was related to the work of Bai Abo, municipal election officer of Datu Odin Sinsuat town.

Abo and her husband were on their way to Datu Odin Sinsuat town when gunmen attacked their Toyota Fortuner in Barangay Makir last March 28. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)