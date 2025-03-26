DOST to revitalize salt making in Alubijid, Misamis Oriental

Government scientists will revive the traditional salt production in Alubijid town, Misamis Oriental with modern innovative technologies, the Department of Science and Technology said.

Virgilio Fuertes, DOST-10 assistant regional director, said they want producers in Alubijid to use the agency’s cooking and evaporation technology to produce salt without using the sun.

Fuentes said these technologies would triple the salt production of the farmers in Alubijid.

4 Chinese national without working permits nabbed in North Cotabato

Authorities arrested four Chinese nationals caught working without working permits in a manufacturing plant producing mosquito coils in M’lang, North Cotabato on Monday.

Lt. Col. Roden Orbon, spokesperson of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said a joint task force composed of soldiers, operatives from the Bureau of Immigration, National Bureau of Investigation and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency caught the suspects working at the Alpha Household Miscellaneous Chemical Products Manufacturing in Barangay Nueva Vida in M’lang.

Orbon said the Chinese nationals did not resist when arrested.

Army recommends upgrading of threat classification of 3 Lanao Sur towns

The Philippine Army has recommended to upgrade the threat classification of three towns in Lanao del Sur for the upcoming elections.

Col. Noel Ian Ignes, commander of Task Force Marawi, said the town of Taraka should be upgraded to red from a yellow category following a violent shooting incident; Sultan Dumalondong from orange category to red due to its history of election-related violence; and Lumbayanague from yellow to orange category due to intense political rivalry. The Commission on Elections has classified 18 of Lanao del Sur’s 39 towns, including Marawi City, as red category or “areas of grave concern,” because of their history of shootings, indiscriminate firing, and ballot snatching in the past elections.