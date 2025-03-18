4 Dawlah Islamiyah ‘members’ killed in Maguindanao Norte

Four alleged members of the militant Dawlah Islamiyah terror group were killed in a clash with the Philippine Marines in Barira town, Maguindanao del Norte, the military said.

Lt. Col. Roden Orbon, spokesperson of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the marines were on patrol when they encountered the Islamic militants in Sitio Palao, Barangay Barira, Barira town last Monday, March 17.

Orbon said the marines recovered firearms and explosives from the suspects after a five-minute firefight.

Kidapawan police chief axed

The police chief of Kidapawan City, North Cotabato was relieved following the fatal ambush of two engineers from the Department of Public Works and Highways last March 14.

Col. Gilbert Tuzon, North Cotabato police director, relieved Lt. Col. Dominador Palgan Jr., who was replaced by Lt. Col. Efren Salazar, the police chief of Mlang town.

Tuzon said the relief came after the Commission on Elections recommended that Palgan should be relieved, as the incident was in line with the poll gun ban violation.

Sultan Kudarat public school teacher nabbed in drug buy-bust

Narcotics agents arrested a teacher from a public school in Sultan Kudarat province after selling P40,800 worth of alleged shabu to an undercover agent in the town of Kalamansig.

Benjamin Recites, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency – Region 12 director, said the teacher was arrested following tips from residents. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)