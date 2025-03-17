Police hunt suspects in killing of 2 DPWH engineers

Police launched a manhunt for two suspects who killed two engineers from the Department of Public Works and Highways 2nd Engineering District in Kidapawan City last Friday.

Lt. Col. Dominador Palgan Jr., Kidapawan City police chief, identified the victims as Mohammad Mandangan, chief of the DPWH 2nd Engineering District Quality Assurance Division, and Benhur Piang, from Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

Palgan said the victims had just came from a mosque for their Friday noon prayers when their pickup truck was ambushed by the suspects in Barangay Lanao, Kidapawan City.

P1.4-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga Sibugay

The Maritime police seized alleged smuggled cigarettes worth P1.4 million after a high-speed boat chase that ended off the coast of Sibugay in Zamboanga de Sibugay.

Captain Marlene Galvez, officer-in-charge of the Zamboanga Sibugay maritime police, said the chase ended after the motorized boat “Nur-Shana” landed on the beach of Sibugay Bay, allowing its occupants to flee before the police arrived.

Galvez said the cigarettes were found after the police inspected the boat. The contraband was covered by a black tarpaulin.

16 BIFF members yield in Maguindanao Sur

At least 16 members of the militant Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters have surrendered, along with their firearms, to the Philippine Army in Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur last Friday.

Lt. Col. Al Victor Buikley said the militants have been operating in the towns of Datu Salibo and Datu Saudi Ampatuan.

He said the rebels surrendered 16 firearms, and were in turn given cash, bags of rice and agricultural equipment to till their farms. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)