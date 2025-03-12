Gunmen burn houses in Maguindanao

Unidentified gunmen torched houses in the municipality of Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur last Sunday, triggering evacuation of residents in two barangays.

Lt. Col. Roden Orbon, spokesperson of the Army’s 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division, said troops supported by tanks have been deployed to Barangays Malingao and Balong to protect the residents, most of whom are fasting for the holy month of Ramadan.

He said the gunmen torched 10 houses in the two villages displacing 250 families.

Air Force detonates unused ammo, bombs of downed FA-50

The Philippine Air Force has detonated the unused bombs, ammunition and vital parts of the downed FA-50 fighter jet that crashed in Mt. Kalatungan in Bukidnon last week.

Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, Armed Forces spokesperson, said the detonation was carried out on Monday in Mt. Kalatungan where the wreckage of the downed jet was found.

Padilla did not say what type of ammunition and parts were destroyed but earlier reports said the ill-fated jet plane was carrying two 500-pound bombs.

Trike driver in Zamboanga arrested in buy-bust operation

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a tricycle driver and seized ₱1.3 million worth of shabu in Zamboanga City last Tuesday.

PDEA Director Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc said the tricycle driver, identified as Ronald Doble, 45, a resident of Mampang Village, was arrested when he sold a sachet containing 50 grams of shabu worth P340,000 to an undercover narcotics agent.

Tosoc said when searched later, PDEA agents found three more sachets containing 150 grams of shabu with a street value of P1.02 million.