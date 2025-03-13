Cerilles appointed Presidential Adviser on Mindanao Concerns

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former Zamboanga del Sur Governor Antonio Cerilles as Presidential Adviser for Mindanao Concerns.

“Tony has spent decades serving the people—as governor, congressman and DENR Secretary. His experience will be invaluable as we continue working to bring real progress to Mindanao,” President Marcos wrote on his social media accounts.

Cerilles was a prominent member of Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats political party.

COMELEC starts preparations for BARMM parliamentary elections

The Commission on Elections will soon start preparing for the first parliamentary elections of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao after its proposed budget of P2.7 billion was approved.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has informed them that the P2.7 billion proposed budget has been “approved in principle.”

Garcia said part of the proposed budget will be for the additional honorarium for teachers who will serve as members of the electoral board.