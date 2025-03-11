3 nabbed in Butuan drug sting

Police arrested three persons and seized 400 grams of alleged shabu worth P2.7 million during a buy bust-bust operation in Butuan City last Saturday.

Colonel Rommel Villamor, Butuan City police director, identified the suspects only as “Sane,” 31, a resident of Marawi City, “Ram,” who works as a security guard in Butuan City, and a certain “Letty,” 40, a resident of Occidental Mindoro.

Villamor said the three suspects are considered “high-value targets” for illegal drug distribution in the city.

Police arrest 2 in Tawi-Tawi fuel smuggling

Police arrested two persons in connection with the smuggled fuel seized offshore in Tawi-Tawi province last Saturday.

In a report, the Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station said that members of the Sitangkai municipal police were on a patrol when they spotted a motorboat loaded with smuggled fuel in containers.

The report said that when the police boarded the boat, they found 2,000 liters of gasoline with an estimated street value of P130,000. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)