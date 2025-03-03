Saltwater crocodile rescued in Sarangani

Personnel from the Sarangani Provincial Wildlife Quick Response Team rescued a saltwater crocodile in Alabel town last week.

Felix Alicer, Department of Environment and Natural Resources – 12 director, said the male crocodile, measuring 7.5 feet, was trapped near an aquafarm in Barangay Kawas and reported to the team by a concerned resident.

Alicer said the crocodile underwent a medical check-up and was found to be in healthy condition.

Smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga Sibugay

Police intercepted a sports utility vehicle carrying 642 reams of alleged smuggled cigarettes and arrested its driver in the coastal town of Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay last Saturday.

Tungawan police chief Major Christopher Singson said the cigarettes, worth P742,608, was bound for Ipil town, also in Zamboanga Sibugay, when it was intercepted at a checkpoint in San Pedro Village in Tungawan.

Singson said the driver, whom he did not identify, was detained at the Tungawan police station.

People’s Park in Davao to be closed for renovation

The four-hectare People’s Park in Davao City will be closed for renovation this year, park officials told reporters.

Juancho Dagasohan, Davao City Environment and Natural Resources Office – Parks and Playgrounds Division chief, said the renovation of the park is now in the planning stages and construction will be done in phases.

Dagasohon said the local government of Davao City has allotted P100 million for the park’s rehabilitation. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)