COTABATO CITY (MindaNews /31 March) – Muslims in the country will celebrate Eid’l Fitr on Monday, March 31, to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the Bangsamoro Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani said.

“By the authority vested in me, as the Bangsamoro Mufti, I, Abdulrauf Guialani, hereby announce that the crescent moon was sighted today. Therefore, Eid’l Fitr and first day of Shawwal will be tomorrow, Monday, March 31, 2025, In Shaa Allah,” Guialani said.



Guialani’s announcement came following the report of moon-sighting teams from the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta in various parts of the Bangsamoro region.

Mosques and prayer grounds across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are ready for the Eid congregational prayers.

Outside the Grand Mosque in Marawi City on Saturday, 22 April 2023 during Eid’l Fitr. which irks the end of the month-long Ramadan. MindaNews photo by MARIVIC OMANDAN DAVIS

BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua, urged the Moro people to “carry forward the spirit of Ramadan.”



“Let us lead with kindness, act with courage, and keep our hearts open to peace. As the Holy Quran reminds us, and hold fast all together by the roof of Allah and not be divided among yourselves,” he said.

“We have walked the path from conflict to peace, from grief to rebuilding, from division to unity. Healing is not a distant hope. It is something we continue to work on each day, It is seen in how we lead, serve, and stand together as a people,” eh said.



He stressed that “unity remains our greatest strength,” as he cited the importance of staying committed to one another “amidst our differences,” and safeguarding the the “gains of our struggle and build the future our children deserve.”

In a message, Secretary Carlito Galvez, Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity said, “Let us all work together to achieve our shared vision: a just and lasting peace for the Bangsamoro people and all Filipinos.” (MindaNews)