MILF chair Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, also known as BARMM Interim Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, rallies support for UBJP candidates during a rally in Cotabato City at the start of the campaign period for the May 2022 local elections. Seated to his right is Abdulraof Macacua, who has been appointed new BARMM Interim Chief Minister. MindaNews file photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 10 March) – The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) remains “united” despite the replacement of Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim by Abdulraof Macacua as Interim Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), a top official said Monday morning.

BARMM spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun said that Sunday’s confirmation of the reshuffling in BARMM leadership happened as top MILF leaders, including Ebrahim and Macacua, were holding a meeting at Camp Darapanan, the front’s headquarters in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Ebrahim, who chairs the MILF, sat as Interim Chief Minister since the BARMM was established in 2019. Macacua is the chief of staff of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces, the MILF’s armed wing, and served as OIC Maguindanao del Norte governor prior to his appointment. Macacua also served as member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, the body tasked to govern the Bangsamoro government. Ebrahim appointed Macacua as Minister of Environment and Natural Resources and then as Senior Minister.

In an interview with DXMS Radyo Bida here, Pendatun described the meeting “as a strategic session to discuss the way forward.”

“The meeting concluded positively, with everyone in agreement,” he said, emphasizing the MILF’s continued unity.

Pendatun said the removal of Ebrahim will allow him to focus on the MILF’s electoral preparations for the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections in October.

With Macacua as the new temporary Chief Minister, Pendatun noted that the BTA remains “MILF-led with Ebrahim still at the helm.”

He said that Ebrahim “can now concentrate” on the preparations of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the MILF’s political party, for the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections.

“This development will allow the outgoing Chief Minister to concentrate on the crucial task of leading the UBJP’s electoral campaign. This decision is driven by the necessity to strategically manage the political preparations,” Pendatun explained.

Macacua’s appointment was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last March 3 but was confirmed six days later on March 9 by Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro

Malacañang also named new appointees to the BTA, including Ebrahim, Dr. Tumanda Antok, incumbent provincial administrator of Maguindanao del Norte, and Abdulbasit Benito, a veteran civil society leader.

Pendatun said that Macacua, also known by his nom de guerre Sammy Gambar, is expected to reorganize the BARMM Cabinet, including the ministerial positions, in “consultation with the MILF leadership.”

He urged for calm and understanding, acknowledging the mixed reactions generated by the leadership change in the BARMM.

“We understand the emotions surrounding this development. Let us emulate the calmness of our outgoing Chief Minister, which allows for clear thinking and sound decision-making,” Pendatun said.

The BARMM spokesperson denied that the leadership change in the Bangsamoro government was brought by the alleged misuse of P6.4 billion in Local Government Support Fund (LGSF).

“There is absolutely no relation. This decision was under discussion prior to the (fund) controversy. I am not privy to the details of those consultations, but it was not related to the LGSF issue,” he said.

The controversy, which prompted a congressional inquiry, centered on allegations of a “return-to-sender” scheme in Lanao del Sur, where village officials were reportedly pressured to return a significant portion of their allocated funds for unspecified “special operations.” Allegations of biased fund distribution favoring UBJP allies further fueled the controversy.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong, who served as a resource person in the inquiry, extended his congratulations to Macacua, while emphasizing the need for transparent and responsible fund management.

“We hope that under your leadership, the proper, fair, and responsible use of funds will be a primary objective,” Adiong said.

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), welcomed the leadership change, highlighting its importance as BARMM prepares for its first parliamentary elections.

“This transition strengthens the foundation laid by Ahod Ebrahim, Al-Haj, in the ongoing transition period of the Bangsamoro region,” Galvez said in a statement.

Minister of Trade, Investments, and Tourism Abuamri Taddik, a leader of the Moro National Liberation Front, expressed confidence in Macacua’s appointment and acknowledged Ebrahim’s service.

“Macacua’s commitment to the Bangsamoro cause, coupled with his leadership experience, reflects his dedication to peace and sustainable development,” Taddik said. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)