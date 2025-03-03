Some of the residents who flee their houses in Barangay Macabual, Tugunan in SGA-BARMM after the intense fire fight between two MILF rival groups on Sunday, 2 March 2025. Contributed photo

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 03 March) — A deadly shooting incident has escalated into a fierce gun battle between rival factions of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Tugunan, Special Geographic Area in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), a police official said Monday.

Lt. Col. Jopy Ventura, spokesperson of the BARMM Police Regional Office, said the fire fight disrupted the observance of Ramadan and raised concerns about the fragile peace and order situation in the area.

The violence began on March 1 when Nords Bukas and Felix Zacaria were killed, and Jaime Zacaria was wounded in a late-night shooting in Barangay Macabual, the official said.

In a police report, the primary suspect was identified as Kondotoy Bayao, who is allegedly affiliated with the group led by Commander Badboy of the MILF’s National Guard.

The next day, March 2, the conflict intensified as forces loyal to Apang Abdulkarim of the MILF’s 118th Base Command, where the victims belong, clashed with Kundotoy’s group, forcing dozens of residents to flee, it added.

There was no report of casualties from the clash.

The tension between the two groups remained high as of Monday afternoon, with the local government unit of Tugunan and some top MILF leaders working to pacify the conflict.

A joint effort by the military, police, and the MILF’s Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH) was also underway to ease the tension.

The Council for Climate and Conflict Action (CCAA), an independent conflict monitoring group, has expressed alarm over the incident. It cited a “deliberate and blatant disregard for legal processes and the rule of law” by the involved MILF factions.

The CCAA pointed to a “pattern of impunity,” highlighting a recent incident where 17 MILF members, detained last February 6 in Sultan Sa Barongis town, Maguindanao del Sur

for illegal possession of firearms and violation of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban, were swiftly released after the MILF-CCCH allegedly intervened.

“This troubling decision exposes a disturbing lack of impartiality in the enforcement of the Comelec gun ban and calls into question its purpose and effectiveness,” the CCAA stated, demanding a forensic examination of the seized weapons and accountability for those involved.

The CCAA reiterated that no group should be allowed to obstruct the enforcement of the Comelec gun ban and Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, emphasizing the need for the immediate accountability of all violators, regardless of affiliation.

“This is not merely about enforcing a law; it is about restoring public trust and safeguarding lives. If impunity persists, the cycle of violence will only deepen, undermining our democratic process and the prospects for lasting peace,” the group warned. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)