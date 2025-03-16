COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 16 March) – The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Central Committee on Sunday expressed dismay over the alleged lack of consultation on the replacement of interim Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, concurrently the MILF chair, and the appointment of only 35 out of the 41 it nominated to the 80-member Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA).

In a statement issued by the MILF Central Committee following a Consultative Assembly in the MILF’s Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, the MILF said “it is for the best interest of all that the leadership of the MILF is consulted and its decision be respected on matters of paramount importance to the Bangsamoro.”

“It does not help that the National Government unilaterally decided to appoint a new interim Chief Minister (ICM) despite the repeated sentiments of the MILF Central Committee, issued through various resolutions, to retain the then sitting ICM,” it said.

While acknowledging President Ferdinand Marcos’ prerogative to appoint, the Assembly participants said the decision should have taken into consideration the MILF’s position.

Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim, chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front at the Consultative Assembly in the MILF’s Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Sunday, 16 March 2025. Photo courtesy of the MILF

Ebrahim, MILF chair since Salamat Hashim’s death in 2003, served as ICM since 2019. He was replaced by Maguindanao del Norte OIC Governor Abdulraof Macacua, concurrent Chief of Staff of the MILF’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces.

Macacua took his oath of office on March 12 in Malacanang, followed by the oath-taking of 77 BTA members in Manila on March 15. Three seats have yet to be filled.

The Consultative Assembly was reportedly attended by some 500 political, military, religious, and stakeholder leaders.

The Assembly’s inputs highlighted the MILF’s Central Committee’s grievances concerning presidential appointments to the BTA, claiming the national government failed to adhere strictly to the MILF’s submitted list of 41 nominees.

That list had Ebrahim as number 1 nominee, specifically for the position of ICM.

The MILF asserts this deviation constitutes “interference” in their internal affairs and directly undermines the autonomy principle enshrined in the Bangsamoro Organic Law.



It said the Bangsamoro Organic Law specifically states that the BTA shall be “MILF-led.”

In the first and second BTA, the MILF had 41 out of 80 seats.

The Statement, however, concluded by stressing that “it is important for the Bangsamoro people to remain united” and that everyone was reminded to “reject any attempt to sow division and pit a brother against another.”

“Now more than ever, we must work together to protect the integrity of the peace process and the future of the Bangsamoro,” it said.

The transition period in the BARMM started in 2019 and was supposed to have ended on June 30, 2022 but the first regional election was reset to May 2025. The election was again postponed to October 13, 2025. The first set of elected officials of the Bangsamoro Parliament will take their oath of office on October 30, 2025. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)