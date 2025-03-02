DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 02 March) –Four days after a pawnshop here was robbed of millions of pesos worth of jewelry, Mayor Sebastian Duterte alleged that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whom he described as “very lenient on criminals” and Philippine National Police chief Rommel Marbil who is “ugok talaga” (really stupid), “encourages criminals to do these kinds of criminalities.”

“There’s a big possibility dahil ugok talaga (very stupid) ‘tong PNP chief natin, and the president is very lenient on criminals right now, it encourages criminals to do these kinds of criminalities,” the mayor said in his Sunday podcast.”

Police arrest one of the suspects in the daring broad daylight pawnshop robbery on Wednesday, 26 February 2025, in Davao City. Photo courtesy of DCPO

On February 26, 2025, at 9:51 a.m., armed men robbed Hannah’s Pawnshop along Ilustre Street, seized pieces of jewelry valued between ₱40 million and ₱100 million.

One suspect, identified as Jonny Dejito Bulawan from Albuera, Leyte, was apprehended by authorities in the market area. Recovered from him were an M-16 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, and a bag containing the stolen jewelry. The five other suspects are still at large.

“Kahit naman anong gawin natin to secure Davao City, pero if ‘yung PNP chief magsasalita na ang droga pampagising, what can you expect kung paano mag-behave ang mga criminals (Even if we secure Davao City, if the PNP chief will say that drugs are used to keep people awake, what behavior can you expect from criminals)?” Duterte said.

Duterte refered to Marbil’s statement back in November in a Bilyonaryo News Channel interview, saying that most of those they apprehend in illegal drug use “are not necessarily addicts, but are forced to use prohibited substances to stay awake during long work hours or extended shifts.”

Duterte added the suspects might have been asked to rob a pawnshop for a reward.

He said it is easy to pay people to do criminal acts because of hunger and poverty.

DCPO spokesperson Hazel Caballero Tuazon in an interview aired over DXDC-RMN, said the arrested suspect will face charges of robbery and violating the election gun ban, among others.

DCPO Director Colonel Hansel Marantan denied allegations aired on social media that the robbery was “staged.”

The five other suspects have yet to be arrested.

The police has offered a reward of P500,000 – at 100,000 pesos each for information leading to the arrest of the five other suspects.

The DCPO called on the public to provide leads or information about the suspects and their whereabouts through hotline numbers 0998 598 7054, 0916 659 2576, and 082-227-5777. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)