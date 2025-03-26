KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 26 March) — The city government is targeting to start by next month the development of its planned ₱100-million city hospital.

Site of the planned ₱100-million city hospital in Barangay Rotonda, Koronadal City. MindaNews photo by ALLEN C. ESTABILLO

Mayor Eliordo Ogena said they are currently finalizing the necessary documents to facilitate the construction of the facility in a donated one-hectare lot in Purok Marcos, Barangay Rotonda.

The hospital will be named City of Koronadal-Manuel C. Callejo Memorial Hospital, in honor of the patriarch of the Callejo family, the site’s donor. The city government, represented by the mayor, signed a deed of donation with condition on Monday with the heirs of Manuel C. Callejo.

Ogena said the construction of the hospital, initially designed as an infirmary facility, will be funded through an initial ₱100-million grant from the Office of the President earlier secured by South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr.

“The construction will start as soon as we are done with the papers that will result in the release of the ₱100 million …. It will not be surprising if at the middle of the campaign period there will be a groundbreaking [ceremony],” he said in a press conference after his State of the City Address on Tuesday afternoon.

As part of the preparations, the city council endorsed last week the implementation of the project, which will be developed in a progressive manner.

A technical working group commissioned by the city government had conducted benchmarking activities with local government units that operate their own hospitals.

When completed, the city hospital will serve as a base facility for patients that would be referred later on to the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital (SCPH) in line with the implementation of the Universal Health Care program, Ogena said.

Koronadal Mayor Eliordo Ogena. Photo courtesy of the Koronadal-PIO

It will help decongest the SCPH, also based in this city, of patients from the city and the neighboring areas.

The provincial hospital, which is a Level II facility, has a listed capacity of 200 beds but accommodates more than 500 patients daily.

The mayor said it will also strengthen the city’s district health system, which paved the way for the operationalization of district health centers in Barangays Concepcion and General Paulino Santos.

He said it would usher in new development opportunities within the hospital site in Barangay Rotonda and the neighboring barangays of Esperanza, San Jose, Avancena, Mabini, Cacub and Topland.

“It will have a multiplier effect. Next to that will be seeing the establishment of big pharmacies, restaurants and even housing developments,” Ogena said.

Aside from the development of the city hospital, the mayor said the construction of a super health center funded by the national government is also in the pipeline for the city.

He said the super health center, which will rise in Barangay General Paulino Santos, will have a laboratory, lying-in facility and other services.

Early this month, the local government announced the completion of the laboratory at the radiology building of the main health center and City Health Office (CHO) in Barangay Zone IV here.

CHO, which operates a health emergency operations center, is currently waiting for the issuance of the “license to operate” for the facility, which is equipped with x-ray and ultrasound machines. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)