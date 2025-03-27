Road closures and traffic map for Rody at 80 celebration

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 March) — Expect heavy traffic along C.M. Recto Ave. and surrounding roads on Friday as the City Council approved road closures for Dabawenyos to celebrate the 80th birthday of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is now detained at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Full Road Closures

Date & Time: Friday, March 28 | 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Affected Roads:

C.M. Recto Avenue (Claveria)

Roxas Avenue

R. Magsaysay Avenue

J.P. Laurel Avenue

All vehicle access will be restricted during this period. Pedestrian traffic will be monitored.

Post from Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office