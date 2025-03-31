Quran reading competition involving children during Ramadan in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

LAKE MARAYAG, Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte (MindaNews / 31 March) – With the still waters of Lake Marayag backdropped by lush mountains, the last Iftar (breaking of fast) for the month-long Ramadan culminated Sunday in this remote community in rites that reaffirmed a shared identity and deep spiritual reflection.

And in an era marked by rapid technological advancement, this place is a testament to enduring tradition.

During the fasting period, young boys, with their boisterous laughter, chase native chickens that would be destined for a steaming bowl of tinola during Iftar. Not far away, woodsmoke wafts from the kitchen window, catching up with the golden rays of the setting sun.

Nearby is the communal kitchen.

The “Widows of War of Matanog,” a women’s group known for their resilience, has prepared a traditional culinary symphony. These women usually come forward as volunteer cooks every time there are big community gatherings like the Grand Iftar.

They prepared for a feast fit for visitors and the locals – and this time their cuisine included the all-time favorite beef randang, sautéed shrimp, crispy fried chicken, pansit, and sticky rice delicacies, as well as their peculiar Matanog coffee that speaks of generations past.

Beef randang, an Iranun and Meranaw dish, is one of the favorite foods prepared for the Grand Iftar on 30 March 2025. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

“We’ve learned to rely on generations of culinary wisdom. Even without tasting (since they are fasting), we know how much salt and spice to add. It’s a matter of faith, in both our cooking and our devotion,” Ina, one of the cooks, narrated.

Lake Marayag is found near the border of Maguindanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur, where majority of locals belong to the Iranun indigenous peoples.

But before the festivities for the momentous Grand Iftar on Sunday evening, a groundbreaking ceremony for Masjid Al-Birr in front of the town hall was conducted, a timely gift from the World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY-Philippines).

WAMY-Philippines is a Muslim foundation working with educational institutions. It aims to establish a platform where the youth can get together for community development, peace initiatives and nation-building under an Islamic environment.

“A masjid is essential for nurturing practicing Muslims, a best hadiyah (gift) for this season. It’s a place to learn, to pray, to connect with faith,” said Atty. Anwarul Wadud, WAMY’s legal advisor who came from Bangladesh.

As the day was to end, the call for prayer reverberated across the tranquil expanse of Lake Marayag. And just before the sun sets to end the day-long fasting, the community converged at the open ground of Masjid Abdul Aziz Moksin for the Grand Iftar, a community dinner of breaking the fast.

Under the gaze of a sky painted with delicate blue, orange and red clouds, the residents found solace and joy in their shared meals.

“We felt home here. It feels good that we joined the community prayer and meals for the Grand Iftar. We can’t feel this if we are away from this community during this time,” said 34-year-old Lailanie Imaricor, who brought her three kids to the occasion, including a nine-month-old baby.

“It feels joyful. It feels good because it doesn’t happen often to be dining with your constituents on a holy event,” Vice Mayor Sanaira Ibay-Imam said.

“Through Ramadan, we show our unity – that there is no poor, no rich, no datu or sultan. Everyone is equal,” Sultan Saipona Zaman said.

Festival of Lights

The final “Amin” of the Taraweeh prayers faded into the cool night air, and the faithful flowed not homeward, but towards the shimmering spectacle of the “Festival of Lights,” which illuminated the shores of Lake Marayag. It was eight o’clock, and the lakefront was transformed.

Children, their voices a joyous chorus, chased through the colorful twinkling pathways, their laughter echoing across the water. Smartphones flashed, capturing the moment with excited eyes.

“We just wished we have like this when we were young. We’ve really made it a point to be this vibrant. Some of the children have seen this for the first time. We don’t need to travel far to experience something like this,” Matanog Mayor Zohria Bansil-Guro said.

When the late-night hunger pangs struck, or a craving for something uniquely local took hold, the padian booths beckoned. The padian offers a culinary adventure, where each barangay showcased its distinct flavors, and handcrafted treasures.

The padian or night market in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte during Ramadan, where local foods and handicraft can be bought. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

‘Soul cleansing’

Amidst the festive din of Ramadan carnivals and the spirited cheers of basketball games in other areas, Matanog has chosen a different path.

Here, the holy fasting month was a sanctuary, a time for introspection and spiritual deepening, especially for children.

From Monday to Thursday, the pavilion near Lake Marayag resonated with the rhythmic cadence of the Quran, as children from every village engaged in the sacred Qur’an reading contest.

They are guided by learned clerics and moved by the unwavering support of their families. Residents here upheld a tradition that reflects the community’s commitment to the “true essence of month-long fasting.”

“Ramadan is not a time for the clamor of the basketball court, but for the quiet contemplation of the soul. It is to understanding its depths and living its wisdom, a sacred period marking its revelation to the Prophet Muhammad,” Mayor Bansil-Guro said.

Drone shot of Lake Marayag and the Matanog town area in Barangay Bugasan Norte on 30 March 2025. MindaNews drone shot by FERDINANDH CABRERA

Rido settling: best gift on Ramadan

In the spirit of Ramadan, where patience and reconciliation are among the “most cherished” gifts, a long-standing rido, (clan feud) that had cast a shadow over Matanog and Barira towns found its resolution.

The Mondi and Maskara families, locked in a bitter conflict, finally embraced peace.

The settlement happened in Maguindanao del Norte’s Parang town, a neutral space for both families. This reconciliation, a testament to the power of community, was facilitated by the unwavering support of elders, the security sector, and local leaders.

“If our leaders did not intervene, things would have spiraled out of control and bloody, even amidst our deep-rooted sense of ‘maratabat’ (honor), we recognize the wisdom of their mediation,” Sheikh Ali Tago, the chief negotiator of the rido settlement, said.

Mayor Bansil-Guro highlighted the pivotal role of women in the process.

“In our Muslim tradition, women possess a unique persuasive power. Their presence, especially during conflicts, often acts as a calming influence,” she said.

Lt. Col. John de la Cruz, commander of Marine Battalion Landing Team 2, echoed her sentiments, saying: “The holy month of Ramadan provides a perfect opportunity to mend broken ties. Peaceful dialogue is the key to resolving any dispute.” (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)