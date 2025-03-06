DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 March) — Police have already found the getaway vehicle used in the daring robbery of a pawnshop during broad daylight in Ilustre, Davao City on Feb. 26.

The supposed getaway vehiclle, a silver Toyota Innova. DCPO photo

In a press conference Wednesday morning at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, DCPO spokesperson Hazel Caballero-Tuazon said that the vehicle, a silver Toyota Innova, was traced to Gingoog, Misamis Oriental last Monday, March 3.

She said that the car was recovered more or less 20 meters away from the house of the suspect identified as Jerome Calo.

DCPO earlier posted Calo’s photo and urged the public to report any sightings of the suspect.

The DCPO has been trying to find six suspects who robbed the pawnshop last week, where over ₱40 million worth of jewelry were stolen.

The suspects attempted to escape on a motorcycle, but it failed to start, forcing them to flee.

One suspect, identified as Jonny Bulawan, was caught at Bankerohan Public Market while CCTV footage showed the others escaping in an SUV.

Investigators are working with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to trace the owners of the SUV and motorcycle.

Col. Hansel Marantan, city police director, earlier denied allegations aired on social media that the robbery was “staged.” The five other suspects have yet to be arrested.

Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said that the suspects may have been asked to rob the pawnshop for a reward. He added, too, that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Philippine National Police are “very lenient on criminals,” thus emboldening the latter to stage similar incidents.

The police have offered a reward of ₱500,000, or ₱100,000 for each suspect, for information leading to the arrest of the five other suspects. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)