GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 11 March) – Another police officer here has tested positive for illegal drug use, the fourth under the city police office since late last year.

Col. Nicomedes Olaivar Jr., city police director, confirmed such development on Tuesday as he reiterated the intensified implementation of the city police’s enhanced internal disciplinary and cleansing program.

He did not disclose the identity and unit of the involved police officer, who failed the random drug test on Monday through urine examination.

“That’s the report from (intelligence unit chief) Maj. (Carl Jayson) Baynosa that there is one that is subject for confirmation but the (initial) test result already came out,” he said in an interview with Brigada News General Santos.

The police official said the random drug testing, which was mandated by the Philippine National Police central and regional offices, will continue in all city police stations and units.

Two police officers were earlier confirmed by the city police office to have failed the random drug tests and transferred to the Police Regional Office 12 personnel holding and accounting unit while undergoing administrative proceedings.

A policeman previously assigned at the city police station number 07 here tested positive for illegal drug use in late December after figuring in a shooting incident that resulted in the killing of a civilian and injuring two other policemen.

Suspect Cpl. Alfred Sabas shot and killed a security guard while aboard a bus in Makilala, Cotabato province and injured two other policemen at a checkpoint in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur on December 28, 2024.

Aside from random drug tests, Olaivar said his office will also conduct surprise inspections and visits to their units.

“This is to instill discipline and make sure that all our personnel are responsible and performing their mandates,” he added. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)