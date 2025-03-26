DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 March) — Expect heavy traffic along C.M. Recto Ave. and surrounding roads on Friday as the City Council approved road closures for Dabawenyos to celebrate the 80th birthday of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is now detained at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Thousands of Dabawenyos join the “Solidarity Walk” during the 88th Araw ng Dabaw on March 16, calling for the return of former President Rodrigo Duterte to his homeland. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The City Council approved Tuesday an ordinance to close C.M. Recto Ave. (more popularly known by its old name, Claveria) and other roads nearby—including Roxas Ave., R. Magsaysay Ave., and J.P. Laurel Ave.—from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, March 28, for the celebration of the birthday of Duterte, former president and city mayor for 22 years, who has also filed his candidacy again for mayor in the May elections.

Duterte’s supporters organizing the celebration also requested the temporary closure of some of the lanes of the mentioned roads from 12:01 a.m. of March 25 until 6:59 a.m. of March 28 for preparations, including setting up the stage.

But the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that the partial road closure will start at 1 a.m. on March 26 (Wednesday) until 6:59 a.m. of March 28.

“During this period, traffic flow may be affected, and we kindly advise motorists to take alternate routes where possible. Signages and traffic personnel will be deployed to assist in ensuring smooth movement,” the agency’s statement read.

Councilor Conrado Balura, chair of the Committee on Transportation, said that Mikhal Evasco, deputy secretary of the Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod Party, requested for the road closures for the event, which they dubbed “Rody at 80: Global Celebration of His Life and Legacy.”

The City Council also passed a resolution earlier asking the Senate to petition the International Criminal Court to release former President Rodrigo Duterte due to “health concerns.”

The former president was arrested on March 11 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon his return from Hong Kong.

The arrest was executed by Philippine authorities based on a warrant issued by the ICC for alleged crime against humanity of murder linked to his bloody “war on drugs.”

As his trial will start on Sept. 11, Duterte will celebrate his birthday at the detention facilities of the ICC. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)