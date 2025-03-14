Hearing venue at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands, where former President Rodrigo Duterte will make his first appearance on Friday, March 14 at 2 p.m. (9 p.m. in the Philippines). Photo courtesy of the ICC website

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 14 March) — Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s initial appearance before Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court is scheduled to take place on Friday, 14 March, at 2pm (The Hague local time or 9pm Philippine time), the ICC said in a media advisory posted on its website.

Duterte was arrested Tuesday in Manila upon his arrival from Hong Kong based on an arrest warrant issued under seal by Pre-Trial Chamber 1 on March 7. He was flown to The Hague hours after his arrest accompanied by former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea, and surrendered to the custody of the ICC on March 12

“During the initial appearance hearing, the judges will verify the identity of the suspect and the language in which he is able to follow the proceedings. He will be informed of the charges against him and of his rights under the ICC Rome Statute,” the advisory said.

Pre-Trial Chamber I is composed of Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc (Presiding judge) and Judges Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou and María del Socorro Flores Liera.

Duterte is suspected of murder qualified as a crime against humanity, allegedly committed in the Philippines between 1 November 2011 and 16 March 2019 and linked to his bloody “war on drugs” that killed thousands of alleged drug dealers and users.

During the period covered by the alleged crime, Duterte was, at varying times, the President of the Philippines, the Mayor of Davao City, and, allegedly, the head of the Davao Death Squad. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)