COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 26 March) — It’s getting bloody as two days before local candidates start their campaigns, a series of violence has marred the town of Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte.

Scene of the Crime Operatives examine the SUV that carried Datu Odin Sinsuat election officer Maceda Lidasan Abo and husband Jojo, who were both killed in an ambush Wednesday morning (26 March 2025). Photo courtesy of Jerryme Ibañez

Around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, an SUV carrying Datu Odin Sinsuat election officer Maceda Lidasan Abo was ambushed in Barangay Makir, the municipal police reported. Her husband Jojo, who was driving the SUV, was killed instantly while the election officer died later in the hospital.

Lawyer Nabil Mutia, Commission on Elections provincial director, said Mr. Abo was driving the SUV to bring his wife to her office in Dalican, Datu Odin Sinsuat, when they were ambushed by unidentified suspects.

The attack on the Abos came just a day after another ambush in Barangay Bitu of the same municipality, targeting Nekitan barangay chair Mae Kris Sinsuat. Police said Sinsuat escaped death but two of her companions, both also barangay officials, were injured.

A week ago, two lawyers who were engaged and scheduled to marry this month were waylaid in Datu Odin Sinsuat’s Barangay Awang.

According to former Maguindanao Governor Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu, of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) Maguindanao Del Sur, the victims were legal representatives of gubernatorial candidate Datu Ali Midtimbang on the incident of bloody confrontation between their supporters and that of their rival that took place in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur during the filing of certificates of candidacy.

Killed was Junisa D. Kimamao, a lawyer and certified public accountant, and the wounding of her fiancé, lawyer Ibrahim D. Pendatu.

Kimamao sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, while Pendatu remains hospitalized.

Capt. Annaliza Aguilar, spokesperson for the Maguindanao del Norte Police Provincial Office, said the attack was carried out by four suspects aboard two motorcycles.

No suspects have been apprehended yet in the series of three incidents. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)