Gemma dela Cruz (right), DSWD-11 assistant regional director for operations, in a press conference on Friday, 21 March 2025. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 March) – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is a non-partisan agency, but it “could not prevent politicians” from attending their aid distribution programs, a regional official said on Friday.

Gemma dela Cruz, DSWD- Region 11 assistant regional director for operations, issued the pronouncement, saying that they “even do not allow” politicians from posting their tarpaulins during the agency’s aid distribution events.

“DSWD is non-partisan, in the event nga kung naay moadto didto (that they go to our distribution), we are not in control of that,” dela Cruz said, referring to politicians running in the May 12, 2025 elections.

Some DSWD programs, such as the distribution of Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP), became controversial as some politicians had appeared on their events.

The recent and controversial one being Davao City Councilor Wilberto “Nonoy” Al-ag, who admitted that his team helped the DSWD to accommodate the beneficiaries of a food distribution in Barangay Bantol, Marilog District.

However, this led to a commotion between him and Barangay Bantol chairperson Edwin Fiel. Fiel claimed that the DSWD event was being held near the roadside, which caused traffic congestion. Al-ag then claimed that he was allegedly being harassed because they don’t have similar political leanings.

Asked of DSWD-11’s comments if such had happened many times during their aid distribution, dela Cruz said, “kung naa may nagahitabo nga ana, ilaha na to” (if such thing had happened, that’s for them).

“Wala mi gina-invite nga any politicians during payout (We do not invite any politicians during payout),” she added.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has exempted DSWD’s various aid programs from election-related restrictions, such as the AKAP, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Walang Gutom Program (WGP), and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), among others.

Last February 20, a Comelec memorandum, signed by chairperson George Erwin Garcia, stated it excluded at least 12 DSWD programs in the election spending ban beginning March 28, or 45 days before the May 12 local elections. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)