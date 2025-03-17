Stray dogs are said to be a major source of rabies. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 17 March) – Health workers in Region 12 have tapped practitioners of “tandok,” or those who provide “alternative cure for rabies,” to help properly educate animal or dog bite victims on the risks posed by the deadly viral disease.

Dr. Charmaine Pearl Cedeño, regional rabies medical coordinator of the Department of Health -Region 12 (DOH-12), said on Monday they have reached out to “tandok” practitioners to help encourage bite victims to seek proper medical attention and get vaccinated.

She acknowledged that some bite victims, especially those in the geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA), still patronize the alternative practice as a first option.

“As a sort of solution, we reached out and encouraged those practicing tandok to advise their clients to also get vaccinated against rabies aside from getting treatment from them,” Cedeño said in a media forum.

“Tandok” is done by placing a piece of deer horn over a dog or cat bite to reportedly suck out the rabies virus. Other bite victims believe in “conventional faith healing” practices such as the use of certain “stones, oils, and leaves” as supposed cure for rabies.

DOH and rural health units had discouraged the use of “tandok” as it is considered ineffective against rabies.

From January 1 to March 1, DOH-12 recorded six rabies cases and deaths in the region, down from the eight cases in the same period last year.

South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat provinces reported two cases each while Sarangani and this city had one each. All victims had a history of exposure to rabid dogs.

Cedeño said they have sustained a year-round intensified information and education campaign in collaboration with various agencies and stakeholders to combat the spread and prevent rabies infections in local communities.

She said the DOH-12 also continues to augment rural health units, through the 53 animal bite and treatment centers in the region, with anti-rabies vaccines.

In line with the observance of the Rabies Prevention Month, she said their campaign mainly highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership and immediate treatment and vaccination for bite victims.

“Rabies (infection) is preventable through the vaccination of pets and bite victims,” Cedeño stressed.

Dr. Neil Doton, acting regulatory division chief of the Department of Agriculture-Region 12, said their campaign is currently focused on the massive vaccination of cats and dogs against rabies.

Citing estimates from local government units, she said the region currently has more than 500,000 cats and dogs, with only 38 percent vaccinated against rabies.

“We’re catching up with the vaccination drive because our dog and cat population really increased during the (COVID-19) pandemic,” she said.

Doton said that they have purchased 42,000 doses of anti-rabies vaccines for augmentation to the vaccination drives of local government units. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)