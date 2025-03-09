DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 09 March) — The spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said they have not received any order from the central office of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to serve a “warrant of arrest” on former President Rodrigo Duterte that was allegedly issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) told MindaNews there was no such order.

Duterte left the Philippines last March 7 for Hong Kong to attend a “Pasasalamat kay FPRRD” (A Thanksgiving for former President Rodrigo R. Duterte) on March 9.

His daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte reportedly accompanied her father in Hong Kong. They left the country amid rumors that the ICC ordered Duterte’s arrest.

As of Sunday, March 9, there is no information from the ICC website on an arrest warrant for Duterte.

Speculations of such an order grew as more police authorities were spotted at the Davao International Airport on Sunday.

There is still no confirmation from the national government on the issuance of the alleged arrest warrant but Presidential Communications Office secretary Jay Ruiz said Malacañang heard the ICC released a warrant against Duterte for crimes against humanity.



He said that the government “is prepared for any eventuality.”

But Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office-Davao, said the presence of more security officers at the airport was because the

Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) was conducting a simulation exercise (SIMEX) to enhance their capability and improve authorities’ “readiness in any situation.”



“Sila po ang naka-deploy sa airport kahit noon pa kaya sa airport din sila nag- SIMEX po (They have been deployed at the airport even before, so they also conducted their simulation exercises at the airport)” she said.

She said the SIMEX was “regular” and aligned with their commitment “to be ready for any eventualities that may arise in our area of responsibility.”



She said it was difficult to commit mistakes or fall short during actual operations because “we are dealing with life and death while securing innocent civilians and minimizing damage to other lives and properties.”



On 17 March 2018, then-President Duterte notified the UN Secretary-General that the Philippines was withdrawing from the Rome Statute. The withdrawal became effective on 16 March 2019, a year after the Secretary-General received it.



On this basis, Duterte repeatedly said he does not recognize the international court as it has no jurisdiction over the Philippines.

Last Oct. 8, 2024, the former President appeared at the Senate investigation, in aid of legislation, of the Blue Ribbon Committee’s Subcommittee on the “Philippine War on Illegal Drugs,” to defend his campaign against illegal drugs, stating that he only did what he had to do for the country and to protect its citizens as he noted that the ill effects of drugs affected several Filipino people.

Duterte vowed to take full legal and moral responsibility for all the shortcomings in the implementation of the anti-illegal drug campaign. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)