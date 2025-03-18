Davao City Councilor Luna Acosta (center) explains her resolution declaring political analyst and academic Richard Heydarian a “persona non grata” to fellow councilors on Tuesday, 18 March 2025. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 March) – Davao City Councilor Luna Acosta slammed Manila-based political analyst and academic Richard Heydarian, and pushed to declare him as a “persona non grata” or unwelcome person in the locality for his controversial remarks about Mindanao.

Acosta, chair of the Committee on Peace and Public Safety, delivered a privilege speech on Tuesday to declare Heydarian, who is also a media personality, unacceptable in the city.

But a lack of quorum hampered Acosta’s bid. Only 13 councilors were present after she delivered her speech. Sixteen out of 25 councilors are needed for a quorum to enact or approve ordinances or resolutions.

Acosta’s speech was in reaction to Heydarian’s interview with CNN, where he said that the human development index (HDI) of Mindanao “is similar to Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Heydarian raised such point when asked why former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is now detained at The Hague by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, was famous in the Philippines, particularly in Mindanao.

“Their base of support, first of all, is in the south of the Philippines, the so-called ‘Solid South’ in the Mindanao region, where there are many legitimate grievances against the national government. It is one of the poorest areas of the country. I come from Northern Luzon, where our Human Development Index is similar to Southern Europe. But if you go to Mindanao, their Human Development Index is similar to Sub-Saharan African levels,” Heydarian said in the CNN March 12 interview.

Acosta blasted Heydarian in her speech, saying he is making “sweeping statements as a media analyst and expert.”

She noted that Heydarian’s pronouncement was “thoughtless and reckless,” perpetuating a negative stereotyping of Mindanao and encouraging continuing prejudices against its people.

“This generalization in an international platform is an insult to both Mindanao and Sub-Saharan Africa, both areas which despite facing struggles, have continuously endeavored to promote progress over the years,” Acosta said.

She asserted that her call for Heydarian to be declared persona non grata “signifies the Dabawenyos’ unwelcoming of his recent statement.”

Acosta said that Heydarian can still travel to Davao even if declared a persona non grata, adding that such declaration is “a sentiment of the people voiced out by their representatives.”

Majority Floor Leader Jesus Joseph Zozobrado said the declaration might be used by Heydarian “for his clout.”

“I don’t give value to that person nor do I want to dignify him, he might use this as a platform to perhaps gain more audience or clout,” Zozobrado said.

Acosta eventually withdrew her resolution declaring Heydarian as a persona non grata due to a lack of quorum and after consultations with fellow councilors.

So far, the Mindanao cities that declared Heydarian unwelcome are Iligan in Lanao del Norte; Isabela in Basilan; Cotabato in Maguindanao del Norte; El Salvador in Misamis Oriental; and Valencia in Bukidnon.

The Mindanao Development Authority also took exceptions to Heydarian’s claim on Mindanao.

It said that Mindanao’s HDI reached 0.68 in 2022, slightly below the national average of 0.71 but still surpassing the aggregate HDI of Sub-Saharan Africa (0.549) and South Asia (0.641).

Amid the backlash, Heydarian issued an apology on Monday, March 17, five days after his CNN interview.

“My sincere apologies if anyone was inadvertently hurt by me mentioning certain comparisons of human development index,” Heydarian said in a Facebook live video.

However, Heydarian said that his critics are “deliberately twisting” his statements about Mindanao.

He clarified that he was actually explaining the context of Duterte’s popularity, which is due to “Metro Manila’s neglect of Mindanao and noticeable on the island’s Human Development Index.”

Before becoming president in 2016 to 2022, Duterte was mayor for 22 years of Davao City, Mindanao’s premiere economic hub. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)