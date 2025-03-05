GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 5 March) — Local motorists and travelers will have to endure at least until the end of the year the perennial traffic congestion when entering and exiting the city proper in the wake of the delayed completion of the ₱681-million city underpass/interchange project.

The traffic at the construction site of the underpass in General Santos City as photographed early morning Wednesday (5 March 2025). MindaNews photo by ALLEN V. ESTABILLO

Engr. Allan Borromeo, director of the Department of Public Works and Highways’ Bureau of Construction, said Tuesday they have pushed back the project’s completion date to December or “by the end of 2025” due to adjustments to the project design.

The construction of the project, which covers the intersection of Mabuhay-Bulaong Road and Digos-Makar Road, started on June 23, 2022 and was originally due for completion in September 2024. The project was awarded to Davao City-based Vicente T. Lao Construction Corporation.

Borromeo said they decided to redesign the project to ensure the long-term stability of the structure.

“The cause of the delay, as per study, is the sandy or volcanic soil (at the site) … during excavation, it was seen that there was water already even though it was shallow. So if we follow the (original) plan, the underpass will turn into a swimming pool (every time it rains),” he said at the question hour during the city council’s regular session.

As part of the redesign process, he said DPWH personnel and its consultants conducted thorough investigation and testing at the project site.

Borromeo said the “alternate” design was made by the DPWH’s Bureau of Design and Bureau of Research and Standards “to suit the actual situation in General Santos City.”

Instead of just relying on the use of pumps to discharge water from the underpass in case of flooding, he said they decided to install a huge reservoir and place perforated pipes to direct the flow of water, and create a “natural drainage” towards the nearby Silway River.

The official said the redesign will help spare the city government from incurring huge electricity expenses when operating the pumps.

“That’s why it takes time to revise the plan so in the future, the city will be at ease when maintaining that structure … We are making sure that flooding will never happen (at the underpass) because of that alternative,” he said.

Aside from the additional work on the drainage, Borromeo said the contractor, Vicente T. Lao Construction, cannot also proceed with the construction of its access road pending the relocation of water and power lines obstructing the site.

The national government has already released a total of ₱814.1 million for the project that was made in tranches from the 2021 to 2024 national budgets. The latest release from the 2024 budget amounted to ₱258 million.

The GenSan underpass still under construction in this photo taken in Sepember 2024. MindaNews file photo by ROMMEL REBOLLIDO

But Borromeo clarified the actual cost of the project will only run to ₱681 million “so we still have extra funds if we need to add (some more components).”

City Councilor Dominador Lagare Jr., chair of the committee on transportation, called the redesign as an “afterthought” and it appeared that the original project design did not consider the possible flooding at the underpass.

Lagare and other members of the city council earlier raised concern over the protracted implementation of the project, noting local residents “greatly suffer” from it.

City Councilor Richard Atendido, chair of the committees on finance and public order and safety, said it is crucial to address the delay in the completion of the project as it poses significant challenges to the city, especially in terms of road congestion. (Allen V. Estabillo / MindaNews)