DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 March) – A bus traveling along Carlos P. Garcia Highway in Barangay Panacan, Davao City skidded and hit an electric post Sunday morning, causing an almost 12-hour blackout in the area.

According to the police report sent to the media Sunday evening, at 6:56 a.m. Sunday, a Davao Metro Shuttle bus skidded on the wet road while trying to avoid another vehicle.

It said the bus was heading north along the inner lane when the driver swerved left to avoid a vehicle ahead.

Upon applying the brakes, the rear portion of the bus skidded and rammed the center island.

The driver tried to regain control by steering right, but the bus swayed toward the sidewalk, lost control, and crashed into an electric post.

The accident caused a blackout in the whole barangay, Davao Light and Power Company confirmed.

The utility scheduled to restore electricity in the area around 1:15 p.m. but it “has been extended due to unexpected events and unfavorable weather conditions.” Electricity was restored at 5:31 p.m.

Meanwhile, authorities identified the driver as Wenefredo Brigole Jr., who confirmed that no one was injured, and the passengers had already been transferred to another bus.

Authorities have yet to determine the damage to the bus, the electric post, and the center island. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)