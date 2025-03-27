DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 March) – The 80 Members of Parliament of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) have all been appointed, with 69 taking their oath before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacanang on Monday afternoon, swearing to do their work in the remaining seven months – or until October 30 this year — when the first elected officials of the Bangsamoro Parliament shall have taken their oath and assumed their posts.
Former Interim Chief Minister Ahod ‘Al Haj Murad’ Ebrahim was among the appointees to the 80-member BTA but he declined the appointment on Monday morning. He nominated somebody in his stead but the nominee’s appointment papers are still being processed.
Among the new MPs is lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo who had earlier served in the legal team of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) peace panel and was Minister of Interior and Local Governments in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) from February 2019 to December 2023.
Ebrahim, chair of the MILF since 2003, served as BARMM’s Interim Chief Minister from February 2019 to March 2025, and was again nominated by the MILF for the same post but Marcos named Abdulraof Macacua, commander of the MILF’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), as the new Chief Minister in what is now being referred to as BTA 3.
Before he was chosen as MILF chair in 2003, Ebrahim, still popularly referred to by his nom de guerre, Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, was Chief of Staff of the BIAF. Macacua succeeded him.
The MILF chair declined his appointment as MP on Monday morning, hours before the oath-taking in Malacañang.
Thank you, but
Ebrahim thanked the President “for offering me another chance to serve in the Bangsamoro Government” as an MP, but “I have decided to respectfully decline said appointment,” he said in a statement released Monday morning via social media, using the letterhead of the MILF’s Office of the Chairman.
Murad said he will continue to lead the MILF and its political party, the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) “while extending guidance and support to ICM Macacua as we move towards a brighter future for the Bangsamoro people.”
He congratulated Macacua and said he “brings a wealth of experience” to his new role as ICM. “His leadership and commitment to peace and development in the region are well-documented,” he said.
Macacua in his speech at the oath-taking said Ebrahim’s leadership “laid the foundation of the Bangsamoro government.”
“I have the highest respect for the work he has done and I am committed to continuing and building on the gains he achieved for our people,” he said.
Macacua was an MP from February 2019 until he took over as OIC Maguindanao del Norte in April 2023. He also served as the BARMM’s Senior Minister until his appointment as provincial governor.
Born out of peace agreement
Only 69 of the 79 took their oath last Monday. The rest were on pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia while others cited health issues, according to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity. The 80th member is the replacement of Ebrahim.
The BARMM has completed six years in transition. The transition period was supposed to be for three years only and should have ended on June 30, 2022 but this was extended when Congress postponed the first parliamentary election from May 2022 to May 12, 2025. Congress passed another law in February, resetting the election from May 12, 2025 to October 13. The transition period ends on October 30 this year, when the first elected 80 MPs are sworn into office.
The BTA, which runs the BARMM during the transition period, has had three changes: BTA 1 from February 2019 to June 30, 2022 appointed by then President Rodrigo Duterte; BTA 2 from August 22 until March 2025 appointed by Marcos and BTA 3 from March to October 30, 2025.
The BTA is tasked to run the BARMM government during the transition period. The transition period has two tracks – political and normalization – the former referring to the passage of priority codes, among others. The BARMM has yet to pass its own Revenue Code. Normalization on the other hand refers to the decommissioning of combatants and weapons, redeployment of government troops, transitional justice, among others.
The BARMM is the only autonomous region in the country, the only region born out of a peace agreement — the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) – and the lone region with a parliamentary system of governance under a highly centralized Presidential system.
The CAB was signed by the Philippine government and MILF on March 27, 2014. The CAB’s enabling law, Republic Act 11054, passed in July 2018, was ratified in January 2019.
80 appointed MPs
The 80 MPs appointed by President Marcos, according to the list from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity are listed below.
MindaNews checked from the MILF’s list of 41 given by Iqbal, the names of the 34 who were appointed. The third row is based on MindaNews’ research on who served when in the BTA.
|
|MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT
|NOMINATED BY
|SERVING AS MPs in
|1
|Abas, Akmad Indigay
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|2
|Abas, Haron Muhammad
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|3
|Abbas, Basit Sarip
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|4
|Abdullah, Khalid Ma-Amor Hadji
|GPH
|BTA 2, 3
|5
|Abu, Mudjib Compania
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|6
|Adiong, Rashdi
|GPH
|New
|7
|Alamia, Laisa Masuhud
|GPH
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|8
|Alauddin, Mosber Entol
|MILF
|BTA 2, 3
|9
|Ali Jr., Lanang Tapodoc
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|10
|Ambolodto, Suharto Mastura
|GPH
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|11
|Ampatuan, Baintan Adil
|GPH
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|12
|Anayatin, Susana Salvador
|GPH
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|13
|Antao, Mohammad Kelie Ugalingan
|GPH
|BTA 2, 3
|14
|Antok, Tomanda
|GPH
|New
|15
|Asarul, Haber
|GPH
|New
|16
|Asnawie, Dan Sala
|MILF
|BTA 2, 3
|17
|Balindong, Ahmad Amir
|GPH
|New
|18
|Balindong, Pangalian Macaorao
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|19
|Bayam, Zulfikar-Ali
|GPH
|New
|20
|Benito, Abdulbasit
|GPH
|New
|21
|Candao, Ma-Arouph
|MILF
|New
|22
|Cutan, Uttih Salem
|GPH
|New
|23
|Dilangalen, Hashemi Nur
|GPH
|BTA 2, 3
|24
|Dumama-Alba, Sha Elijah Birurar
|MILF
|BTA 2, 3
|25
|Ebil, Muhammad Nadzir
|GPH
|New (Chair, Sharia Supervisory Board)
|26
|Ebrahim, Ahod Balawag
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2 (declined BTA 3 appointment; nominated a replacement)
|27
|Esmael, Suharto Sandayan
|MILF
|BTA 2, 3
|28
|Estino, Matarul Matarul
|MILF
|BTA 2, 3
|29
|Gayak, Amiroddin
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|30
|Guerra, Edward Uy
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|31
|Hashim, Abdullah Biston
|MILF
|BTA 2, 3
|32
|Hassan, Hatimil Esmael
|GPH
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|33
|Hataman, Abrar
|GPH
|New (candidate 3rd dist, Basilan, UBJP)
|34
|Ibrahim, Ibay
|GPH
|New (candidate 2nd dist, MDN)
|35
|Iqbal, Mohagher Mohammad
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|36
|Ismael, Rasul Enderez
|GPH
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|37
|Jajurie, Raissa Herradura
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|38
|Jikiri, Saripuddin
|GPH
|New
|39
|Kadatuan, Kitem Jr.
|GPH
|New
|40
|Karon, Bai Ali Sansaluna
|GPH
|New
|41
|Karon, Faizal Guiabar
|GPH
|BTA 2, 3
|42
|Lim, John Anthony Lacbao
|GPH
|BTA 2, 3
|43
|Loong, Benjamin Tupay
|MILF
|BTA 2, 3
|44
|Loong, Don Mustapha Arbison
|GPH
|BTA 2, 3
|45
|Lorena, Jose Iribani
|GPH
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|46
|Macacua, Abdulraof
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|47
|Macapaar, Abdullah Goldiano
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|48
|Malang Jr., Butch Panegel
|GPH
|New (SGADA Administrator)
|49
|Mantawil, Baileng Simpal
|MILF
|BTA 2, 3
|50
|Mastura, Ishak Veloso
|GPH
|BTA 2, 3
|51
|Matalam, Jaafar Apollo Mikhail Lintongan
|GPH
|BTA 2, 3
|52
|Mendoza, Froilyn Tenorio
|GPH
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|53
|Midtimbang, Michael Enit
|GPH
|BTA 2, 3
|54
|Midtimbang, Tawakal Buga
|MILF
|BTA 2, 3
|55
|Misuari, Abdulkarim Tan
|GPH
|BTA 2, 3
|56
|Misuari, Nurredha Ibrahim
|GPH
|BTA 2, 3
|57
|Mitmug Jr., Rasol Yap
|GPH
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|58
|Munder, Alirakim
|GPH
|New (No. 11 nominee of Bangsamoro Grand Coalition)
|59
|Munoz, Hussein Palma
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|60
|Oranon, Suwaib Latip
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|61
|Pacasem, Ubaida Casad
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|62
|Pagayao, Alindatu
|GPH
|New (MENRE Senior Consultant)
|63
|Pak, Abdulwahab Mohammad
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|64
|Parcasio, Randolph Climaco
|GPH
|BTA 2, 3
|65
|Piang Sr., Ramon Alejandro
|MILF
|BTA 2, 3
|66
|Rakim, Amer Zaakaria
|GPH
|New (No. 2 nominee of BGC)
|67
|Salendab, Said Zamahsari
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|68
|Salik, Ali Omar
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|69
|Sema, Omar Yasser Crisostomo
|GPH
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|70
|Sema, Romeo Kabuntalan
|GPH
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|71
|Shiek, Said Manggis
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|72
|Sinarimbo, Naguib
|GPH
|New (BARMM Minister of Local Governments 2019-Decenber 2023)
|73
|Sinolinding Jr., Kadil Monera
|MILF
|BTA 2, 3
|74
|Solaiman, Ali Bangcola
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|75
|Sumagayan, Amenodin
|GPH
|New (Mayor of Taraka, Lanao del Sur)
|76
|Tago, Paisalin Pangandaman
|GPH
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|77
|Tan, Nabil Alfad
|GPH
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|78
|Usman, Adzfar Hailid
|GPH
|BTA 1, 2, 3
|79
|Uy-Oyod, Sittie Fahanie Sindatok
|GPH
|BTA 2, 3
|80
|Yacob, Mohammad Shuaib
|MILF
|BTA 1, 2, 3
Fifty-nine of the 80 MPs have been reappointed while 21 are new appointees. Of the 59 reappointed, 35 had earlier served in BTA 1 and BTA 2; 23 served in BTA 2 while Ebrahim, who declined his appointment to BTA 3, served in BTA 1 and BTA 2.
2 oath-taking rites, assumption before turnover
Monday’s oath-taking in Malacañang, capped by a Grand Iftar (meal to break the fast during Ramadan), was the second oath-taking of the MPs. On March 15, 68 of the then 77 appointed MPs took their oath before Macacua at the Admiral Hotel in Manila. Last Monday, 69 took their oath before the President.
Macacua took his oath as Interim Chief Minister before President Marcos on March 12 in Malacañang, administered the oath of the appointed MPs on March 15, assumed the post at the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City on March 20 where he signed his first Executive Order and first Administrative Order, and was in Malacañang on March 24 for the oath-taking of MPs.
The “Leadership Turnover Ceremony” from Ebrahim to Macacua was held morning of March 27 (see other story) at the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City.
March 27 is also the 11th anniversary of the signing of the CAB, the peace agreement signed by the Philippine government and MILF on the same day in 2014. (Carolyn O. Arguillas /MindaNews)