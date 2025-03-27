COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 27 March) — From being appointed board member of the newly created Maguindanao del Norte province, Datu Sharifudin “Tucao” Panga Mastura has been elevated to the post of governor.

Datu Sharifudin “Tucao” Panga Mastura, surrounded by family, takes oath as OIC governor of Maguindanao del Norte. Photo courtesy of Darwin Panga

Mastura, a certified public accountant, took over the post of Abdulraof “Sammy” Macacua, who was appointed as Interim Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

He took his oath of office in Malacañang Wednesday afternoon was administered by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin. He was joined by close family members.

In his Facebook post, he greeted, “Assalamu Alaikum (Peace be upon you), my beloved MDN!”

Sharifudin, 28, was elevated to the post coveted by his father, long-time politician Tucao Ong Mastura, incumbent mayor of the municipality of Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao del Norte, who has filed his candidacy for governor running under the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP).

The younger Mastura, according to his cousin Darwin Panga, served two terms as board member of the undivided Maguindanao province, which was split into two after a plebiscite in 2022.

He started his political career as Sangguniang Kabataan chairman of Barangay Salimbao in Sultan Kudarat town. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)