The blue shark killed by beachgoers in Barangay Cabayawa, Tubay in Agusan del Norte on Tuesday, 18 March 2025. Photo courtesy of JESSIE ORTEGA FB

Prosperidad, AGUSAN DEL SUR (MindaNews / 21 March) – The Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) Caraga has condemned the killing of a pregnant blue shark (Prionace glauca) in Barangay Cabayawa, Tubay in Agusan del Norte on Tuesday, March 18.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, the agency denounced the incident after videos of beachgoers attacking and capturing the shark went viral.

“As an agency committed to the conservation and sustainable management of our fisheries and aquatic resources, we remind the public of the important role that sharks play in maintaining the health of our ocean ecosystems,” DA-BFAR Caraga said.

The agency noted that sharks, as apex predators, are crucial to regulating marine biodiversity, which supports local fisheries and coastal ecosystems.

Based on its initial investigation, DA-BFAR Caraga reported that the 2.76-meter-long and 0.53-meter-wide blue shark was mistakenly identified as a large tuna or marlin.

“Due to fear and misunderstanding, beachgoers attacked and captured the weakened shark, which was found with a hook in its mouth and injuries on its head and tail,” the agency said.

It also revealed that the shark had already begun giving birth when it was captured, releasing a total of 30 pups—29 of which were successfully returned to the sea.

However, netizens refuted the claim that it was a case of mistaken identity. Some Facebook users pointed out that in the viral video, individuals could be heard referring to the creature as “iho,” the Bisaya word for shark.

“Kita mo’s video nga gibira sa mga alleged ‘beachgoers’ ang ikog sa shark, nya gibunalan pa gyud pag-abot sa baybay, nya naa pay cgeg singgit nga ‘Iho! They knew it was a shark, hence pulling it offshore and killing it to avoid being ‘eaten’ or harmed by it. Dapat ipatawag tung nagbira sa ikog ug nagbunal sa shark! They should be held accountable for what they did,” Facebook user Ca Thy Llames commented on DA-BFAR Caraga’s statement.

(Did you see the video where the alleged ‘beachgoers’ dragged the shark by its tail, then hit it when it reached the shore, while some were repeatedly shouting ‘Shark!’? They knew it was a shark, hence pulling it offshore and killing it to avoid being ‘eaten’ or harmed by it. Those who dragged its tail and hit the shark should be summoned! They should be held accountable for what they did!)

DA-BFAR Caraga assured the public that further investigations are ongoing.

The agency stated that harming, killing, or trading protected marine wildlife is illegal under the Philippine Fisheries Code.

“Anyone found responsible for harming or killing protected shark species and other marine wildlife may face an administrative fine equivalent to as high as five (5) times the value of the species or P500,000 or even up to P5 million. If convicted in court, the offender shall be punished by imprisonment of 12 years and one day to 20 years and a fine equivalent to twice the administrative fine,” DA-BFAR said.

DA-BFAR has urged local government units, fisherfolk, and coastal communities to respect and protect marine wildlife.

“The loss of these key species, especially a pregnant female, disrupts the ecological balance and may negatively impact our marine resources and the livelihoods of coastal communities,” DA-BFAR Caraga said.

According to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, the blue shark is classified as “Near Threatened” globally. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao / MindaNews)