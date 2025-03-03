Bangsamoro interim Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim (right) leads the launching of the Office of the Bangsamoro Mujahideen Under Special Circumstance on Sunday, 02 March 2025, in Cotabato City. Photo courtesy of Shayanie Nul-Abdulrashid

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 03 February) – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has officially launched the office created to cater to the needs of former and elderly combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

Bangsamoro interim Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim led the launching of the Office of the Bangsamoro Mujahideen Under Special Circumstance (OBMUSC) on Sunday, March 2, here.

At least 400 veteran Bangsamoro mujahideen and mujahidat, or those who struggled for the Bangsamoro cause, from the MILF and MNLF each received a financial assistance worth P21,000, or equivalent to three months of incentive. Each recipient also received a sack of rice and a pack of grocery items.

According to Ebrahim, the initiative aims to recognize and support the sacrifices of veteran mujahideen and mujahidat who are at least 60 years old, have dedicated a minimum of 20 years to the struggle for self-determination, and have contributed their property, sweat, blood, and even their lives to the Bangsamoro cause.

OBMUSC was created in accordance with Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 57, where senior citizen mujahideen and disabled mujahideen from the MILF and MNLF are entitled to P7,000 cash assistance per month.

“The program aims to provide support to the mujahideen who sacrificed blood, sweat, and lives to achieve the long-fought justice and peace in the Bangsamoro,” said Bangsamoro Senior Minister Abunawas Maslamama, popularly known as Von Al Haq, his MILF nom de guerre.

“We know that no amount can ever repay what you have done for us and the entire Bangsamoro,” Atty. Nabila Mohamad, OBMUSC Director II, said in her message.

Other present in the event were Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal, Science and Technology Minister Aida Silongan, Interior and Local Government Minister Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama, Bangsamoro WaIi Shiekh Muslim Guiamaluden, and Bangsamoro Grand Mufti Shiekh Abdulrauf Guialani. (Ferdinand B. Cabrera / MindaNews)