Organizers lead the ceremonial launch of SustainHERAbility at ROX Store, SM City Butuan, on Saturday, 8 March 2025. (L to R) Dannah Rufalyn Buquir, Agusan del Sur tourism officer; Tiara Julia M. Santos, Department of Tourism- Caraga assistant regional director; PCG Lt. Cmdr. Carina Dayondon; and Norjelyn Bihag, ROX Store area manager for Northern Mindanao. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 10 March) — The tourism office of Agusan del Sur has launched its first-ever all-women event, highlighting the role of women in environmental conservation and sustainable tourism.

The event, dubbed “SustainHERability: Women at the Forefront of Conservation and Regenerative Tourism,” was officially launched on Saturday, March 8, at SM City Butuan’s ROX Store, one of the co-organizers, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The Agusan del Sur tourism office has been conducting a series of events to promote its tourism sites under its flagship program, Unlock the Landlocked Agusan del Sur, called AgsurVenture.

However, this is its first event where all participants are women.

According to the official Facebook page of the Agusan del Sur tourism office, the event is open to all women interested in exploring the province’s tourism sites.

It will take place from March 28 to 30. Participants are required to pay a registration fee to cover operational expenses and meals for the three-day event.

For a fixed rate of ₱1,100, participants may choose from various adventure activities, including an Introduction to Caving at Puting Buhangin Cave, the Mt. Magdiwata Climb & Tree Growing, Single Rope Technique Training at the Provincial Capitol Complex, and Land Navigation at the Naliyagan Cultural Center.

For those interested in community immersion and outreach, the Agusan Marsh Immersion & Outreach program is available for ₱1,900, covering all expenses.

On the third day, participants may visit Tugonan Falls, Bega Falls, and Ecotourism Park, and Enchanted Falls in Prosperidad.

Dannah Rufalyn Buquir, Agusan del Sur tourism officer, said SustainHERability started as a casual conversation among workers in the tourism office.

“We initially planned a standard activity involving trekking, caving, and sightseeing. However, with many similar events happening in other provinces, we wanted to make ours different by incorporating regenerative tourism,” Buquir said.

She explained that regenerative tourism goes beyond sustainability.

“When we visit a place, our goal is not just to minimize harm or impact. More than that, we aim to improve the lives of the people in the community. Instead of just climbing trees, we incorporate tree growing. Instead of just sightseeing in Agusan Marsh, we immerse ourselves in the local culture and conduct community outreach. We also offer outdoor and skills training to encourage responsible travel among participants,” Buquir said.

She added that the initiative aims to shift perceptions of tourism, seeing it not just as an economic driver but also as a platform for empowerment, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship.

The keynote speaker at the launch event was Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Lieutenant Commander Carina Dayondon, a Filipina mountaineer.

PCG Lieutenant Commander Carina Dayondon delivers her keynote message during the launch of SustainHERAbility at ROX Store, SM City Butuan, on Saturday, 8 March 2025. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

As the first Filipina to conquer the Seven Summits , or the highest mountains in each of the seven continents, Dayondon highlighted the importance of sustainability as a way of life.

“As we embark on this adventure exploring Agusan del Sur, learning new skills and embracing our roles as stewards, let us remember that every action we take is an opportunity to sustain something valuable. Let us climb not just for ourselves but for something greater, for nature, for the community, and for the future,” Dayondon said.

She emphasized the responsibility of adventurers and nature lovers to preserve the environment.

“As mountaineers and adventurers, we are stewards of the mountains, rivers, and forests, ensuring that these remain intact and thriving for generations to come. This is why we uphold a leave-no-trace policy to minimize our impact and preserve the beauty of nature,” Dayondon said.

Jea Jinerel Quejada, a resident of San Francisco, Agusan del Sur, shared her excitement to MindaNews about joining SustainHERability.

“As a mountain lover, avid hiker, and environmental advocate, I am eager to learn from women leaders in conservation and contribute to regenerative tourism efforts. By combining my passion for hiking with environmental advocacy, I can promote responsible tourism and support sustainable conservation initiatives that protect our natural landscapes while empowering local communities,” Quejada said. She added that events like SustainHERability are essential in showcasing how women are breaking barriers and leading conservation and sustainability efforts. (Ivy Marie A. Mangadlao / MindaNews)



